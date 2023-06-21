Sho Madjozi’s hit-song Huku sampled by US rapper Gunna

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Sho Madjozi’s 2018 hit song Huku was sampled by US trap rapper Gunna in his new song titled Fukumean.

The song which was officially released on Youth Day, uses a snipped from Huku and acts as an adlib on the two-minute song, but Sho Madjozi’s voice is quite distinctive and can be identified on the song.

The track was produced by Dunk Rock and Florian Flo Ongonga, who have worked with a slew of trap rappers who have a similar sound to Gunna’s.

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens recently released an album titled DS4EVER, where the Fukumean is also featured.

“We don’t listen to Gunna to live out gangsta narratives. We listen to him because he gives us the main-character energy we need. And the fact that he’s still able to do this after nearly all his rap peers have turned on him is simply incredible,” noted a Rolling Stones review of DS4EVER.

Sho Madjozi

Despite Huku being Sho Madjozi song, the track was actually written by Siyabulela Benedict Koom. The song was released in 2018, when Sho Madjozi released Limpopo Champions League.

The song is one of the most streamed in Sho Madjozi’s catalogue on Spotify. On YouTube the song sits at over 12 million views.

Sho Madjozi, who last month celebrated her 31st birthday with close friends and family, is a South African singer and rapper.

She rose to fame a few years ago with hits such as Huku and John Cena. She published a children’s book Shoma and the Stars last year as an ode to her younger sister.

Shoma and the Stars is a unique South African tale with an important message and a touching backstory published by Ethnikids Publishers.

Sho Madjozi returns

The Xitsonga artist recently shared her new song, Balotelli which features Robot Boii, CTT Beats Matthew Otis and SneakboTashinga.

Sho Madjozi released a funny video on Instagram together with her collaborators in promotion of the new song.

