Cassper Nyovest at NBA All-Star Weekend as he experiences snow for the first time

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Some of South Africa’s stars got the opportunity to enjoy the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend, in the United States, which included Cassper Nyovest as the artist made waves on and off the court.

The music industry locally has been rocked by the death of Kiernan Jarryd ‘AKA’ Forbes with Cassper paying his respects to his rival.

The event has top basketball players in the league competing with each other in an exhibition, which includes surprise celebrity guests also competing in some of the matches.

It was held in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Cassper was joined by dancer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle and renowned illustrator Karabo Poppy.

The stars were invited by NBA Africa, to experience the All-Star Weekend and meet with American celebrities such as Gabriell Union.

Cassper Nyovest’s time in the US

Cassper, Bontle and Karabo shared multiple videos and pictures of their time in the states, with Cassper dressed fittingly for the occasion.

The trio had their “drip” (fashion) in check, dressed in their best winter wear, as Cassper styled trendy hoodies with Nike sneakers, an all-denim look as they made fun of a 2000s music video and also adorned an all-black outfit, with stylish leather pants with a bedazzled jacket.

As they clearly enjoyed their time, Cassper Nyovest said he experienced snow for the first time.

He said: “Everybody in these pictures got a hiding from me. Don’t be fooled by their smiles. We ouchea [out here] in Salt Lake City for the #NbaAllStarWeekend. My first time seeing snow, and meeting dope people. Can’t wait for the game today. Go monate mo“.

Cassper also met Hip Hop star Fabolous.

With Amapiano being a global phenomenon the South Africans couldn’t help but participate in a dance challenge. They danced to Uncle Waffles’ Amapiano mix matching it with choreographed moves joined by Nigerian stars, actor Tobi Bakare and musician Ladipoe.

WATCH: Cassper, Bontle, Tobi and Ladipoe do a Amapiano dance challenge