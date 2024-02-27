‘It’s been such a beautiful journey’ – Londeka Sishi’s heartwarming message as ‘Adulting’ Season 2 ends

The second season ended on a happy note, with the beautiful wedding of Bonga and Nkanyezi.

Actress Londeka Sishi recently took a moment to express her gratitude as the latest season of Adulting ended.

Londeka plays the character of Nkanyezi on the show and has previously opened up about how the role restored her dreams when she had almost given up.

Expressing her love and appreciation for her colleagues, the actress thanked them for their friendship, support, and invaluable advice.

“It’s been such a beautiful journey,” Sishi reflected. “I’ve met so many incredible people along the way and continue to till this day.”

The actress also extended her thanks to the show’s producers, Showmax, and Tshedza Pictures for giving her an opportunity to showcase her talent.

She also paid tribute to the creative minds behind the scenes, including the writing team led by Chris Q. Radebe.

“I took my time to post these because I was still soaking it in… what an incredible experience my boet! I love you guys so much. Thank you for being my friends and for making room for me in your hearts.

“Thank you for the chats when we bump into each other and all the advice you guys give me when it comes to loving Bonga and for all the heads up and most importantly your prayers” she added.

Bonga Weds Nkanyezi

The season finale of Adulting delivered one of its most captivating moments as lead character Bonga, portrayed by Thembinkosi Mthembu, made the life-changing decision to marry Nkanyezi, but not without a bit of a push in the right direction by his friends Eric, Mpho, and Vuyani.

Despite their rocky relationships with Bonga throughout the season, the trio rallied together to ensure their friend did the right thing and married Nkanyezi.

Here is a sneak peek inside Bonga and Nkanyezi’s wedding.

