Royal news update: King Charles in film with Idris Elba, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife has cancer

Compiled by Bonginkosi Tiwane

In this week’s royal news update, we find out that King Charles will be starring in a short film with Idris Elba, and that Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

King’s speeches to be recited in short film

King Charles will be part of the short film, The Speeches alongside British actors Idris Elba and Olivia Colman.

As reported by Express, 19 actors and environmentalists joined the monarch as part of the channel RE:TV, which was founded by the King in 2020.

The channel, which focuses on climate change, has so far released more than 100 short films about sustainable solutions to help the environment.

As Prince of Wales, King Charles made dozens of speeches raising awareness of environmental problems from plastic pollution to global warming and ecological collapse, highlighting the importance of traditional knowledge and indigenous rights, and popularising concepts like the circular economy and natural capital.

The first of these speeches was in 1970, when King Charles spoke about environmental issues in the UK. The speeches mark 50 years of the King speaking for the planet.

The King opens the video by saying: “Global warming, climate change, and the devastating loss of biodiversity are the greatest threats [that] humanity has ever faced”. The voice then cuts into actor Elba, who carries on what the King was saying.

Prince Andrew supporting ex-wife after surgery

Prince And rew has shown support to his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson after she underwent surgery following her breast cancer diagnosis.

The 63-year-old Ferguson who is fondly known as Fergie is said to be recovering at Royal Lodge in Windsor, Berkshire, with her family, including Andrew and their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, reports Mirror.

She and Andrew divorced in 1996 after a decade of marriage, but the two have remained friendly towards each other.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew. The two have remained close despite divorcing. Picture: Getty Images/ Indigo/Getty Images/Max Mumby

The Duchess of York’s representatives also told Mirror the royal says her experience “underlines the importance of regular screening”. The surgery at King Edward VII hospital in Marylebone, Central London, was “successful”.

A spokesman for the Duchess told Mirror: “Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.

“She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully.”

