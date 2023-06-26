WATCH: Princess of Wales battles it out with Roger Federer on the tennis court

By Lineo Lesemane

The Princess of Wales, Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, showed off her tennis skills as she and the retired Swiss tennis champion, Roger Federer, trained with the Ball Boys and Girls of Wimbledon.

Wimbledon is the oldest tennis tournament in the world. The pair’s match was to highlight the work of Ball Boys and Girls for the upcoming tournament.

The Wimbledon Championships 2023 will take place from 3 – 16 July.

Taking to Instagram, the Princess of Wales said the skill and dedication of the Ball Boys and Girls help make the championships extra special.

“Wimbledon is renowned for its amazingly professional Ball Boys and Ball Girls. The amount of work it takes, it’s incredible to see it behind the scenes,” the princess also said in a video shared on YouTube.

ALSO READ: Royal News: Kate Middleton is called-out for not observing protocol as Prince Harry loses legal bid

Tackling homelessness

While Kate was taking on a tennis champion, the Prince of Wales, Prince William, launched the Homeward initiative, reportedly putting in £3 million (R71 455 269,66) to help fight homelessness.

The statement shared on Instagram reveals that the Homeward initiative will see Prince William and the royal foundation partner with six locations across the UK in a five-year commitment to demonstrate that homelessness can be ended.

“Ambition to unlock unprecedented partnership and boost understanding of homelessness in the country, creating a tried and tested model that can be scaled across the UK and beyond.

“The programme launches alongside research suggesting that one in five of the UK public have some experience of homelessness,” the statement adds.

According to BBC News, more than 300 000 people are currently homeless in the UK. This includes those who are in hostels and temporary accommodation, living in cars and sofa-surfing, and those who are rough sleeping.

The publication adds that in addition to the Homeward initiative, the Prince of Wales has also opened an affordable housing project for young people with jobs but who still needed help with accommodation.

“Everyone should have a safe and secure home and be treated with dignity,” the prince said as quoted by the publication.

NOW READ: ‘They make me believe in love’: Dr Musa and Liesl Laurie’s marriage leave Tweeps green with envy