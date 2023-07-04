Royal news update: King Charles’s second coronation, Meghan Markle’s bullying claims buried

Compiled by Bonginkosi Tiwane

If the normal lives of mere mortals like us can get hectic, imagine what it must be like for the royals whose lives we’re all privy to.

In this week’s royal news update, we look at how preparations for King Charles’ second coronation in Scotland are going and why the royal family tried to hide bullying claims made by Meghan Markle.

Charles’ second coronation

King Charles will on Wednessday be presented with the Honours of Scotland – the country’s crown jewels – during a service of thanksgiving and dedication at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

A new sword will be presented to the King as well as the crown, sceptre and sword of state, the oldest crown jewels in the United Kingdom. The new sword is named after his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The Elizabeth sword was commissioned because the existing 16th Century sword is too fragile to handle reports Mirror.

The Stone of Destiny which was given back by Prime Minister John Major to the Scots after 700 years will also be in St Giles’ Cathedral for the service after playing a significant part in the Coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Rehearsals were held on the Royal Mile yesterday ahead of the events. While a 21-gun salute will fire from Edinburgh Castle at the end of the St Giles’ service, before the royal procession travels back to the palace, to witness a flypast by the Red Arrows.

As preparations were seen taking shape in the Scottish capital, the King will no doubt reflect on his first return to the church since the late Queen’s passing last September.

The King and his siblings stood by the coffin of their mother, Elizabeth II, in the Vigil of the Princes, after the Queen was brought from her Balmoral home.

The service on Wednesday will feature centuries-old aspects of Scottish royal tradition along with new additions such as pieces of music written specially for the occasion, a Psalm sung in Gaelic and the use of passages from the New Testament in Scots.

Royal Family buried Meghan Markle bullying claims

In an attempt to maintain peace with Prince Harry, an expert has revealed that the royal family buried findings of Meghan Markle’s bullying claims. Valentine Low, The Times’s royal correspondent, relayed the decision in an updated paperback version of his book The Courtiers, reports GB News.

Low claimed: “The palace said it would not be releasing the outcome of the inquiry, or even revealing what lessons had been learnt, on the grounds of confidentiality.

“But most people suspected that the real reason they were burying the report was to try to keep the peace with Harry and Meghan.”

In 2022, Buckingham Palace confirmed it had conducted an investigation into the handling of allegations of bullying. But the Royals decided not to publish the probe’s conclusions in order to preserve the confidentiality of those subject to the investigation.

The Duchess of Sussex has vehemently denied the accusations made against her. A spokesperson for the mother-of-two warned the claims were merely the “latest attack on her character”.

Prince Harry also emphasised how his wife showed care for the well-being of staff members in his book Spare. The Duke of Sussex claimed this included checking up on those who were ill, sending food, flowers and other thoughtful gestures to those facing challenges or struggling emotionally.

