Chef Lentswe’s funeral and memorial service to take place next week

Chef Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko, who appeared on several TV cooking shows including Great South African Bake Off, KFC Taste Kitchen, Cheeky Palate, Celeb Mystery Box with Chef Nti and Expresso will be laid to rest on Wednesday 8 March.

In a statement released late on Friday, family spokesperson, Buyi Mafoko announced the memorial service for the loved celebrity chef will be held in both Johannesburg and Durban ahead of the funeral service.

The family also thanked everyone for sharing in their sentiments and warm memories of Lentswe.

“We have received an outpouring of condolences shared by friends, industry colleagues, and corporate partners, both local and international. Thank you for sharing in the sentiment of how warmly Lentswe touched all of us,” the statement read.

The family also thanked people who have offered to make contributions.

“The family has also had an overwhelming show of generosity and numerous requests for contributions. We welcome this gesture,” they said sharing bank details of where contributions can be made.

Funeral and memorial service details for Chef Lentswe:

The memorial service in Johannesburg will be held on Monday 6 March at Every Nation Church in Rosebank from 1pm.

The memorial service in Durban will take place on Tuesday 7 March at Durban High School from 4pm and will be hosted by DHS Old Boys.

A second memorial service in Durban will also take place on Tuesday from 5pm at The Playhouse Company, hosted by friends and industry colleagues.

The Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 8 March at Amanzimtoti Civic Centre Hall from 10:30am.

The family has invited fans and friends to attend any of the services, which will also be live streamed.

Cause of death

A statement issued by Chef Lentswe’s family on 1 March said he passed away after succumbing to a short illness.

“Lentswe had the misfortune of suffering a short illness and succumbing last night, 28 February 2023 at Sandton Medi-Clinic,” the statement read.

