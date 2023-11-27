WATCH: Tol Ass Mo and Mome ‘reunite’ months after divorce announcement

Fans are convinced they are back together.

A video of Tol Ass Mo and Mome all lovey-dovey has set tongues wagging on social media.

This after Mome went Live on Instagram, alluding that she and Tol Ass Mo were back together.

The video shows Mome giggling in excitement as Tol Ass Mo kisses her on the cheeks.

While the pair have not confirmed their reunion, fans are convinced they are back together.

“Tall Ass Mo was just traumatised, shocked, depressed, and scared of everything and everyone. I’m so glad and happy that they’re back together,” one fan commented.

Sometimes, some space apart can really do wonders.🤞🏽



I hope they have sorted out their differences and/or issues that led them to move away from each other.



Reconciliation of people that are/were married is beautiful to witness.❤️🙂



It’s God’s will in Jesus’ name.🙏🏽✨❤️😊 — Somi Nduna (@Somi_Nduna) November 25, 2023

ALSO READ: ‘I was admitted to a mental asylum’ – Teary Tol Ass Mo talks about cancel culture

‘I am traumatised by black women’ – Tol Ass Mo

In July this year, Tol Ass Mo revealed that he and Mome were separated and in the process of divorce.

During his interview on DJ Fresh’s YouTube show called ‘WAW! with DJ FRESH (What a Week!)’, the comedian claimed that he would never date black women in the future.

“Currently, Mome and I are separated, and we are in the process of filing for divorce. We grew apart, and the most important thing about this separation is the respect between the two of us…

“We have reached a point where things are just not working between the two of us… It’s me that is walking away. I am traumatised by black women… I am traumatised to the point that I don’t want to be with a black woman, and Mome is not part of my trauma.”

A few weeks later, rumours broke, alleging that Tol Ass Mo had found new love, which sparked mixed reactions on social media, with Tol Ass Mo catching smoke.

“Yeah, Mo really messed up with Mome’s life. He should’ve just been honest and dealt with his trauma. Yeah, it was going to be hectic with him and Mome had he stayed, but why lie about BW.” One comment read.

"Nontu Nontu halalala 4rooms🎶💃🎼💃🎵"



Yeah Mo really messed up with Mome's life,he should've jus been honest & dealt with his trauma.Yeah it was gon be hectic with him & Mome had he stayed,but why lie about BW🤔🤷‍♂️.

With all that said,thina singenaph kengok Nontu benana🥺🤷‍♂️🥺 — ♊Gemini_18_June♊ (@Somnandi81) August 29, 2023

