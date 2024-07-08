Computicket distances itself from Adele’s Coming to Africa concert

An Adele concert was advertised on the Computicket website where tickets went for only R89. Fans soon realised it was a scam.

Computicket has distanced itself from the Adele concert that was publicised on their website. According to the listing, the concert is set to take place in September this year.

“Certain aspects regarding the event in question require further clarification and do not currently meet Computicket Box Office’s requirements to list an event,” the ticketing company told The Citizen.

Red flags were hoisted by Adele fans as a concert titled Adele Presents: Coming to Africa was advertised on the Computicket website where tickets went for a measly R89, which fans soon realised was a scam.

But speaking to The Citizen, Computicket said it has removed the event from its site and had begun refunding those who fell for the scam.

“As such it has been suspended and removed from sale pending clarification from the promoter. Refunds for all patrons who purchased tickets have already commenced.”

However, on Monday afternoon, the link which Computicket claimed to have suspended, remained active.

Self-service ‘Box Office’

Computicket said Adele Presents: Coming to Africa was listed on Computicket Box Office, a self-service platform launched in 2022 to service organisers of smaller events.

Ticketing services have traditionally been limited to large event organisers who can afford a comprehensive offering.

To solve this challenge, Computicket created the self-service platform that offers organisers the full benefit of its distribution platform, which includes selling tickets online and/or at the Money Market counters in Shoprite, Checkers and Usave supermarkets nationally – an option not commonly available for smaller events.

“Daily vetting and monitoring of events listed on Computicket Box Office are conducted to ensure accuracy of event information, and all users are required to agree to the platforms’ terms and conditions, acknowledging their responsibilities as event organisers.”

“To safeguard consumer interests, no funds are disbursed to promoters until after an event has successfully taken place.”

The most expensive ticket

The British multi-award-winning singer reportedly has the most expensive ticket prices in the US according to Forbes.

Adele’s residency shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas were the priciest concerts nationwide in the first half of the year, with fans shelling out an average of nearly $1,500 [R27 000] to see the Someone Like You singer.

The average ticket price to see Adele, who has been performing “Weekends With Adele” on and off since November 2022 at Caesars Palace, was $1,462 on mobile ticketing platform SeatGeek through the first half of the year, beating the second-ranked artist by over $200.

Adele, average ticket price: $1,462 Phish, average ticket price: $1,228 U2, average ticket price: $831 Olivia Rodrigo, average ticket price: $573 Garth Brooks, average ticket price: $525 Kendrick Lamar, average ticket price: $486 Bruce Springsteen, average ticket price: $477 Bruno Mars, average ticket price: $441 Billy Joel, average ticket price: $371 Lana Del Ray, average ticket price: $367

