‘Cosby Show’ star Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies at 54 [VIDEO]

US actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner died at the age of 54. Picture: X/@Kiandesworld72

US actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who played the son in the smash-hit sitcom “The Cosby Show,” has died at the age of 54.

Authorities said Jamal Warner drowned in Costa Rica on Monday.

Drowning

In a statement, police shared details of the incident, which has reverberated across the globe and devastated the star’s fans.

“We received a report of an adult male who died of drowning asphyxiation at Cocles Beach in Cahuita” on Sunday afternoon, said investigating police.

“When the victim entered the sea, he was apparently pulled out by a current. The man was assisted by bystanders on the beach, but was pronounced dead by Red Cross lifeguards.”

Tributes have been pouring in for the star since his passing.

The Cosby Show

Warner played Theo Huxtable for all eight seasons of “The Cosby Show,” which aired from 1985 to 1992, earning an Emmy nomination for the role.

The Cosby Show was a groundbreaking show that portrayed a successful Black middle-class family. Cosby portrayed a doctor, and Warner played his only son.

Warner also appeared in sitcoms “Malcolm & Eddie” and “Reed Between the Lines.”

Warner most recently starred in the Fox medical drama “The Resident” for five of the show’s six seasons.

This Brother contributed a ton of hope to a generation.We our appreciative of your Life Malcom-Jamal Warner aka Theo Huxtable.

R.I.P. unto Power 🙏🏽 🕊️ 🕊️ 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/1Jh7kmHsha — MC HAMMER e/acc (@MCHammer) July 22, 2025

Acing career

Born 18 August 1970, Warner caught the acting bug early in life and attended and graduated from The Professional Children’s School in New York City, according to ABC.

He made his first television appearance in an episode of the TV series “Matt Houston” in 1982 and also appeared in the “Fame” television series the following year.

In 1984, he landed his role in “The Cosby Show” alongside Bill Cosby, Phylicia Rashad, Lisa Bonet and more.

In 2015, Warner earned a Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance alongside Robert Glasper Experiment and Lalah Hathaway for their cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Jesus Children of America.”

