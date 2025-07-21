Multimedia

PICTURES: All the glamour at KZN film and television awards

Picture of Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

4 minute read

21 July 2025

04:05 pm

The Durban International Convention Centre this weekend hosted various actors and actresses across TV and film for the 12th Simon Mabhunu Sabela Kwazulu-Natal Film and Television awards.

Well known singer/song writer Babalwa M performs on stage at the glittering 12th Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela KZN Film and and Television Awards at the International Convention Centre in Durban over the weekend. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

The awards recognise outstanding achievement and excellence within the South African Film and Television industry, with a special focus on KwaZulu-Natal.

Independent Documentary Film maker Angus Gibson gestures after receiving the “Lifetime Achievement Award” at the 12th Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela film and television Awards at the International Convention Centre in Durban over the weekend. Looking on is Chairperson of the Board at the KZN Tourism and Film Authority Dr Sbu Ndebele. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Actor Ntando Dube gestures after receiving the “Best Actor Film” award for his role in “Themba” at the 12th Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela film and television Awards at the International Convention Centre in Durban over the weekend. Next to him are guest presenters Edmund Mhlongo (L) and Msiza Majolo (R). Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Actress Nqobile Magwaza gestures after receiving the “Best Actress TV” award for her role in “Smoke and Mirrors” at the 12th Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela film and television Awards at the International Convention Centre in Durban over the weekend. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Dancers perform on stage during the 12th Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela film and television Awards at the International Convention Centre in Durban over the weekend. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Sibongiseni Shezi gestures after receiving the “Best Actress Film” award for her role in “Umjolo: The Gone Girl” at the 12th Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela Awards film and television Awards at the International Convention Centre in Durban over the weekend. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Actor Andile Zamakuhle Mtambo gestures after receiving the “Best Suporting Actor TV” award at the 12th Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela film and television Awards at the International Convention Centre in Durban over the weekend. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Actress Rethabile Ramaphakela gestures after receiving the “Best Pan Afican Film” award for her role in “Umjolo: The Gone Girl” and wining a second award for the Best Feature Film at the 12th Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela film and television Awards at the International Convention Centre in Durban over the weekend. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Guess presenters Fikiswa Pupuma and actress Mayuri Naidoo present the award to actress Duduzile Ngcobo after receiving the “Best Supporting Actress TV” award for his role in “Uzalo” at the 12th Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela film and and television Awards at the International Convention Centre in Durban over the weekend. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Actor Kwenzokuhle Ngcobo gestures after receiving the “Best Actor TV” award for his role in “Scandal” at the 12th Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela film and television Awards at the International Convention Centre in Durban over the weekend. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

