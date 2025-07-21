PICTURES: All the glamour at KZN film and television awards

The Durban International Convention Centre this weekend hosted various actors and actresses across TV and film for the 12th Simon Mabhunu Sabela Kwazulu-Natal Film and Television awards.

Well known singer/song writer Babalwa M performs on stage at the glittering 12th Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela KZN Film and and Television Awards at the International Convention Centre in Durban over the weekend. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal