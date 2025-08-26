WATCH: Cyan Boujee apologises for her involvement in suspected Russian job scam

DJ Cyan Boujee faces backlash over a Russian job programme, while radio host Anele Mdoda investigates live on air.

South African influencer and DJ Cyan Boujee, real name Honour Zuma, has found herself in the middle of a growing controversy involving the Russian Alabuga Start Programme.

The 22-year-old entertainer, who commands a massive online following, was accused of promoting what many are calling a suspected trafficking scheme targeting young South African women.

Cyan Boujee issues apology after backlash

In a video statement addressing the storm, Cyan Boujee apologised, stressing she had not yet been paid for her involvement.

“I’ve been quiet because I was waiting for the programme to release a statement on my behalf, but it seems they are wasting my time,” she said. “Human trafficking is a serious matter, and I do not stand with that. I believe this is a huge learning curve for me and the other influencers.”

Watch: Cyan Boujee responds to criticism

She insisted that money was not her motivation, revealing she was scheduled to make additional posts before receiving payment. “We are humans and we make mistakes. I think the positive out of this is that the girls will be helped. That is the main thing,” she added, visibly frustrated.

Inside the Russian programme

The Alabuga Start Programme claims to offer young South African women, aged 18 to 22, an opportunity to study and work in Tatarstan, Russia. Promoted benefits include accommodation, monthly allowances of $541–$611, and training in industries such as hospitality and manufacturing.

But beneath the glossy promises, troubling allegations have surfaced. Critics claim that recruits are sent to factories producing drones for the Russia-Ukraine war, have their passports confiscated and face isolation in remote areas. Some South African women who travelled reportedly felt trapped, unable to leave.

Anele Mdoda investigates live on air

Video promoting Alabunga. Picture: X

Radio host Anele Mdoda took matters into her own hands on her 947 breakfast show. Together with her producer and co-presenters, she attempted to call the Russian programme directly.

Anele and co-hosts. Picture: social media

What followed was a bizarre game of telephone tag. The phone call was repeatedly transferred from one number to another, and often met with confusion and non-English responses. The presenters’ frustration mounted as their questions about safety and working conditions were dodged.

Eventually, someone on the line with a heavy Russian accent confirmed the programme’s existence, mentioning housing benefits and suggesting that he call the HR department.

They claimed recruits could look forward to promotions and salary increases every six months, with career growth in fields like barista training or becoming a chef.

But co-host Thembekile Mrototo highlighted chilling rumours that recruits end up in weapons factories, with passports confiscated.

Mdoda questioned what the South African government was doing to protect citizens and urged listeners to have an open conversation about the issue.

More influencers caught in the storm

Cyan in Russia. Picture: TikTok

Cyan Boujee is not the only influencer caught up in the scandal. Siyamthanda Anita admitted on TikTok that she also promoted the programme without doing enough research. She later posted a vlog of her trip to Russia, but her involvement drew heavy criticism online.

It has been alleged that influencers were offered R100 000 to recruit participants. However, Cyan maintains she has not received a cent.

Russia responds to allegations

The Russian Embassy in South Africa has denied the trafficking allegations, calling them “unfounded”. In a statement shared via Bloomberg, the embassy said:

“The Embassy has taken note of the growing concerns around the Alabuga Start Programme. Many of the commentators were quick to accuse Russia of ‘human trafficking’ and ‘exploitation’ based on unfounded allegations. We have no information of foreign nationals being subjected to forced labour or tricked into actions against their will.”

The statement added that the Alabuga SEZ website lists official residents of the programme and includes positive testimonials from participants.

South African authorities investigating

Meanwhile, South African authorities have confirmed they are investigating the matter. Law enforcement and the Department of International Relations are reportedly working to establish whether South African women are at risk of exploitation.

On social media, warnings have been circulating rapidly, urging young women to be cautious of too-good-to-be-true job offers abroad. Many users have shared stories of loved ones tricked into trafficking schemes in other countries, drawing parallels to the Russia programme.

Cautionary tale for influencers

The scandal has raised difficult questions about the responsibility of influencers. With millions of young fans following their recommendations, the line between paid promotion and ethical duty has come under scrutiny.

For Cyan Boujee, the controversy may tarnish her brand, but her apology suggests she might learn and rebuild. “This is a mistake, but it is also a lesson,” she said.