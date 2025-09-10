Before and after: Five Mzansi male celebs who’ve shown remarkable weight-loss transformations [PICS]

These celebs have proudly shared their transformation pictures online.

Mzansi stars are turning heads with their new looks after undergoing striking weight-loss transformations.

While many are proudly sharing their journeys online, their impressive changes have not only drawn admiration but also sparked speculation about alleged quick-fix methods such as Ozempic.

5 male celebs who have recently shown weight-loss results

Lloyiso

About a year ago, soulful singer Lloyiso embarked on a mental, emotional and physical transformation.

This week, the Seasons hitmaker took to his social media platforms to reveal the results of his hard work and determination.

In May, Lloyiso also released his single Higher, which marked a transformative chapter in both his personal growth and his musical journey.

“I looked in the mirror and didn’t like what I saw. So, I decided to push myself to become the best version of me,” Lloyiso shared in a press statement.

“I wrote these songs to power you (and me) through the toughest of days and the best of days equally,” he added.

Major League DJs

Twin brothers Bandile and Banele have also impressed with their weight-loss results. The pair have given fans a glimpse of their transformation journey by posting photos from their gym sessions on Instagram.

A few weeks ago, the twins were spotted taking part in the Ashton Hall Challenge — a workout trend named after former HBCU football player Ashton Hall. The challenge involves an intense fitness routine and sprinting alongside luxury cars.

Twin brothers Bandile and Banele, also known as Major League DJs. Pictures: YouTube and Instagram

Shimza

While the popular DJ and producer has not spoken much about his weight-loss journey, he has been sharing snaps on social media showing a noticeable transformation.

DJ and producer Shimza. Pictures: Instagram

Anatii

In July, rapper Anatii revealed he had lost an incredible 53kg in just one year.

“I’ve been locked in, working on myself holistically, and it feels amazing to see the results of my continued health journey. Losing 53kg in one year is no easy feat, but I’ve unlocked a whole new level of mental fortitude,” he wrote on Instagram.

Anatii credited his coach, saying he has dedicated time to ensuring he trains at least six times a week and follows a fully natural nutrition plan.

“Having struggled with weight gain and fluctuations most of my life, it feels good to finally be in ultimate control of my health, desires and the ability to manifest at the highest level,” he added.

Rapper Anatii said he has shed an incredible 53kg in just one year. Pictures: Instagram and screenshot

