‘I’m worried about the kids’: Cyan Boujee speaks on Alabuga school and her experience

Cyan Boujee speaks out on the Alabuga scandal as TikTok fallout grows.

The Alabuga scandal has rocked South Africa’s influencer world, with Cyan Boujee at the centre of it all.

The controversial influencer has now revealed she had misgivings about the Russian programme months before the backlash when her TikTok woes began.

South African influencer Cyan Boujee, real name Honour Zuma, has broken her silence on the Alabuga Start programme after weeks of speculation, backlash, and TikTok drama. Speaking out, she revealed she had serious concerns about the Russian project as early as July, long before the public outrage.

Proof that Cyan boujee knew that there was something wrong with the Russian program with girls crying and she warned them to make this program more legit so more influencers can work with them 🙃shameless @SAPoliceService @SABCNews @BBCWorld @News24 pic.twitter.com/eg32GfsTe2 — KookluxklanMafia (@kuuhlaa) September 1, 2025

Additionally, she shared voice notes and messages that she had sent to her agency.

“I told them if they were going to work with other influencers, they had to be legit,” she explained in one of her TikTok videos addressing the scandal.

“We would go for hours without eating. I’m worried about the kids, because when I asked one girl if she was happy with her accommodation, she just cried.”

The influencer cut her time in Russia short, flying back to South Africa after what she describes as a deep sense of unease. “That’s when I decided to leave,” she admitted.

TikTok fallout

Cyan Boujee, who boasts millions of followers across online platforms, has not only faced criticism but has also seen her TikTok accounts mass-reported and suspended.

She is not alone; fellow influencers, such as podcaster Munaka, who has lost followers, Zille, and Seemah, have experienced similar account bans, with users citing their involvement in promoting the Alabuga programme.

While Cyan has attempted to clear her name through multiple TikTok posts, the videos themselves have become a battlefield, with some fans defending her honesty and others accusing her of damage control.

Denials and deflections

On Monday, the controversy spilled over onto MacG’s Podcast and Chill, where several other influencers joined Siyabonga Mhlungu, one of the recruitment agents behind the Alabuga campaign, for a heated, two-hour conversation.

Mhlungu and the influencers insisted they had not witnessed human trafficking. “The Russian embassy and South African government have both said there is no evidence of human trafficking,” Mhlungu emphasized.

But MacG wasn’t convinced. In a stunning on-air moment, he confronted Mhlungu directly:

“I’m really disappointed in how you’ve handled yourself today. I’ve been scammed by you before, and I was expecting you to take accountability. Instead, you’re deflecting and throwing the influencers under the bus. This is their livelihood.”

The podcast clip quickly went viral, with fans praising MacG for “telling the truth no one else would”.

The bigger picture

Despite official denials from both governments, the Alabuga Start programme continues to trend as a possible human trafficking scheme.

Many netizens point to the lack of transparency around contracts, treatment of participants, and vague promises of international opportunities as red flags.

For Cyan Boujee, however, the damage is already done. Between TikTok bans, a bruised reputation, and mounting criticism, her role in the scandal highlights the dangers of influencer-brand partnerships when due diligence is overlooked.

“I had my doubts,” Cyan reiterated online. “I just hope people understand I never wanted to mislead anyone.”