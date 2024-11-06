AfriForum says Bela Act ‘targets Afrikaans schools and threatens out cultural survival’

10 000 protesters march against Bela Act, demanding the protection of Afrikaans education and mother-tongue rights.

People gather at the symbolic Voortrekker Monument during a protest against the Bela education bill, in Pretoria, South Africa, 05 November 2024. The Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act makes provision, among other things, for the government to control what languages are taught in schools. South Africa has 11 official languages and the protesters are fearful that the minority Afrikaans language may, in future generations, be sidelined. According to Kallie Kriel, CEO of AfriForum, the current format of the act’s provisions creates the ‘biggest single challenge for Afrikaans cultural communities since 1994’. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

About 10 000 protesters gathered yesterday at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria and marched against the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act 32 of 2024 (Bela Act) to Freedom Park.

Wearing orange shirts, the marchers representing various organisations, including AfriForum which organised the march, chanted: “Bela is boos, los ons kroos”, which loosely translates to “Bela is evil, leave our kids alone”.

They were joined by DA leader John Steenhuisen, Freedom Front Plus Leader Dr Pieter Groenewald and Afrikaans interest groups as they made their way to the gate of Freedom Park, where they handed over a memorandum of demands to Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie.

Bela Act angers Afrikaans community

Before the march began, singers Steve Hofmeyr and Pieter Koen took to the stage to sing Afrikaans classics like Sarie Marais before the proceedings opened with prayers and speeches from interest group leaders.

In the memorandum, the interest groups said they rejected any attack or limitations on mother-tongue education in general and, specifically, on Afrikaans.

They accused the Gauteng department of education of having a hostile attitude towards Afrikaans schools and demanded that clauses 4 and 5 of the Bela Act be scrapped, among other demands.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said the Afrikaans community was the angriest it had been since 1994.

The current format of the Act’s provisions create the “biggest single challenge for Afrikaans cultural communities since 1994”.

“A law that targets Afrikaans schools and threatens our cultural survival has angered them,” he said.

“Leave our kids alone.” Steenhuisen said the DA had long opposed clauses 4 and 5 of Bela. “These clauses give the state too much control over who gets an education at any particular school and in what language.

“The constitution is clear. Everyone has the right to receive education in the official language of their choice,” said Steenhuisen. “Protection of mother-tongue education is critical.

“Imagine trying to learn maths or science in a language which is not your home language, or that you don’t understand. We will never allow that.

“Clauses 4 and 5 of the Bela Act give too much authority to provincial governments and take away too much of our democratic rights as parents.

“They pose a massive risk to the beautiful diversity of culture and language in South Africa.”

Steenhuisen says rather focus on quality of education

Steenhuisen added the country needed to focus on improving the standard of education in schools across the board, rather than micromanaging language and admissions policies.

McKenzie said Afrikaans was also his home language. “I love Afrikaans I am not shy about it. We will fight to the end. Afrikaans is not going anywhere.”

McKenzie said the different parties in the government of national unity (GNU) had contrasting views on issues.

McKenzie represents the Patriotic Alliance in the GNU. “I don’t even know if I like John [Steenhuisen], but he doesn’t like Malema, just like I don’t like Malema. So he would rather put up with me than Malema, which is the reason the GNU works.”

Minister of Correctional Services Groenewald called on everybody to be proud of their identity.

He said there were 12 official languages in SA and all had of them to be protected.

“I am an Afrikaner and proud of it. “Part of my pride is my mother language. We must ensure our pride is not trampled on,” he said.

Although there was opposition to the Bela Bill, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed it into law in September, leaving out Sections 4 and 5 for three months for further deliberations.

The two sections require the school governing bodies of public schools to submit language and admissions policies and any amendments to the provincial head of department for approval.

