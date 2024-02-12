Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

16 minute read

12 Feb 2024

01:06 pm

‘Decided to cry my tears on an island’: Somizi flaunts his fashion in Mauritius

Offering fans an exclusive look inside his holiday, Somizi shared snaps and videos on his Instagram page.

Somizi

Somizi on vacation. Picture: Instagram/@somizi

Somizi Mhlongo has started the year on a high note, with a well-deserved island vacation.

The media personality is having the time of his life in Mauritius.

Offering fans an exclusive look inside his holiday, Somizi shared snaps and videos on his Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi)

Among many of his beautiful outfits, Somizi stunned in colourful vacation pieces from the Fashion Industry Awards SA (FIASA) award-winner, Imprint.

“Decided to cry my tears on an island… my Bafana Bafana loss hit me hard this morning. LOL @imprint_za I’m obsessed,” he wrote, captioning pictures.

One fan commented: “Mna I’m here for your hat my brother. I love it. I wish you could give it to me.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi)

ALSO READ: ‘When your future is too bright’ – Somizi trolled over wearing sunglasses in the gym

Somizi on bumping into a potential bae on an island

In one of the posts, the Idols SA judge opened up about bumping into a potential boyfriend.

“South Ahhhh, please explain for 10 marks. I’m on vacation on an island. I bump into a guy. He comes to me and says: Hi Somizi I’ve had a crush on you since you were a young man. Mind you, he’s 27, I’m 51.

“Please make it make sense. I’ve never laughed this hard. Must say his sense of humor scored him a point,” he wrote.

Sharing more content with hilarious captions, Somizi posted another video with a caption: “When you’re on vacation, and you pretend like you’re one of those intellectuals who go on vacation to read a good book and drink only water.

“To fulfill the spirit, mind, and soul. Just for content, then as soon as the camera is off, it’s back to cocktails etc lol.”

NOW READ: The Bala family mourns the passing of their father, Sebenzile Jafta

Read more on these topics

mauritius Somizi

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Concern over rising number of pregnant children in SA
News SABC execs suspended for hiding multi-million rand profit share with contractor- report
Load Shedding What relief? Here’s why you are still getting four-hour blocks of load shedding in Joburg
Local News Will the lights stay on now? Offline Pretoria West power station approved for 40-year lease
Celebs And Viral AKA murder probe at a ‘sensitive stage’ – SAPS

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe