‘Decided to cry my tears on an island’: Somizi flaunts his fashion in Mauritius

Offering fans an exclusive look inside his holiday, Somizi shared snaps and videos on his Instagram page.

Somizi Mhlongo has started the year on a high note, with a well-deserved island vacation.

The media personality is having the time of his life in Mauritius.

Among many of his beautiful outfits, Somizi stunned in colourful vacation pieces from the Fashion Industry Awards SA (FIASA) award-winner, Imprint.

“Decided to cry my tears on an island… my Bafana Bafana loss hit me hard this morning. LOL @imprint_za I’m obsessed,” he wrote, captioning pictures.

One fan commented: “Mna I’m here for your hat my brother. I love it. I wish you could give it to me.”

Somizi on bumping into a potential bae on an island

In one of the posts, the Idols SA judge opened up about bumping into a potential boyfriend.

“South Ahhhh, please explain for 10 marks. I’m on vacation on an island. I bump into a guy. He comes to me and says: Hi Somizi I’ve had a crush on you since you were a young man. Mind you, he’s 27, I’m 51.

“Please make it make sense. I’ve never laughed this hard. Must say his sense of humor scored him a point,” he wrote.

Sharing more content with hilarious captions, Somizi posted another video with a caption: “When you’re on vacation, and you pretend like you’re one of those intellectuals who go on vacation to read a good book and drink only water.

“To fulfill the spirit, mind, and soul. Just for content, then as soon as the camera is off, it’s back to cocktails etc lol.”

