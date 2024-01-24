Celebs And Viral

‘When your future is too bright’ – Somizi trolled over wearing sunglasses in the gym

His open Louis Vuitton bag showing a stack of R200 notes also caught the attention of his followers.

‘When your future is too bright’ – Somizi trolled over wearing sunglasses in the gym

Picture: Instagram @somizi

We’ve become accustomed to South African media personality, Somizi Mhlongo’s unorthodox fashion style, but he took his look to a whole different level when he hit the gym sporting a pair of designer sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton bag showing a laptop and a stack of R200 notes.

Somizi isn’t the first celeb to don his sunnies indoors. Many celebs are guilty of wearing their sunglasses where the sun doesn’t shine – mainly to shield themselves from prying eyes and the paparazzi, while others wear them as a fashion statement.

Social Media respond to Somizi’s gym look

Social Media were quick to give their two cents when Somgaga posted a video clip of him working out at gym on his Instagram account.

But instead of focussing on the heavy weights he was lifting, it was his sunglasses and the stack of R200 notes in his designer bag that stole the show.

South African DJ and record producer, DJ Tira was one of the first to comment on the contents of the bag on the floor just in front of Somizi’s bench where he was pushing iron.

“oR200 balahlile kwi bag,” he wrote which elicited several laughing emojis from other social media users.

Internet personality Nomsa Madida’s comment “Money Jesus”, earned her a reply from Somizi who said, “by the way you are not touching here with a moneybag emoji and a pot food emoji.”

Soweto-born DJ Milkshake aka Kagiso Milkshake asked SomSom if he could be the videographer next time.

“Can I be your videographer next time. I’ll hold your towel, water bottle, bag.”

Nondumiso Miso Buso was the first to bring up the fact that the television presenter was wearing sunglasses while in the gym.

“Gym with sunglasses Somsom, no sikiseni” to which @ call_me_queenbongs replied “that was my concern. IDrama ka Somgaga yooooooo.”

Instagram user @ charmainemohokare hilariously commented: “When ur future is too bright, otla gyma ka mazaza.”

See some more responses in the Instagram post below:

