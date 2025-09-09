‘She has carried our music and identity’: Deputy Minister Peace Mabe on Tyla’s second consecutive MTV VMA win

The awards were held at the UBS Arena in New York on Sunday.

Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Peace Mabe, has congratulated Tyla Laura Seethal on her second consecutive victory at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The 23-year-old, nominated for Best Choreography and Best Afrobeats for her single Push 2 Start, won the Best Afrobeats category for her hit song.

The awards were held at the UBS Arena in New York on Sunday, 7 September.

Last year, Tyla won the Best Afrobeats award for her song Water at the MTV VMAs.

ALSO MORE: Tyla dazzles in couture on the red carpet as she wins MTV VMA Best Afrobeats Award [Pics]

From Edenvale to the world stage

Mabe said Tyla has become a powerful symbol of what South African creativity can achieve.

“From township beginnings to international arenas, Tyla has carried our music and identity to the highest stages. She embodies resilience, creativity and pride.

“Her journey proves that South African artists are not only competitive, but also capable of setting global trends.”

The Deputy Minister added that Tyla’s win represents more than a personal achievement.

“Tyla’s triumph is not just hers. It belongs to the millions of young South Africans who see in her story a reflection of their own potential.

“It belongs to every artist who works tirelessly, often without recognition, to carry our culture forward. And it belongs to a country that continues to prove that its creative spirit is indomitable.”

Empowering South African artists

Mabe said that Tyla’s recognition comes as the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture continues to strengthen its support for local talent, both at home and abroad.

“Our role is to ensure that every South African artist has the tools and opportunities to succeed. The Constitution guarantees the right to participate in the arts, and our policies put that principle into practice. Tyla’s rise demonstrates why this work matters and why we must continue investing in our artists,” she said.

She also acknowledged the challenges artists face, emphasising that the Department is committed to supporting them.

“We also recognise that artists sometimes feel unheard. They may raise concerns about resources, recognition, or bureaucracy. That reality cannot be ignored.

“But let there be no doubt: the Department’s commitment is unwavering. Even when there are differences, our role remains to stand with our artists, to listen, and to provide support wherever possible. Their success is the nation’s success.”

NOW READ: Musa Keys bags two nods as BlissBouy and J John dominate 20th Xitsonga Music Awards