Dineo Ranaka and Kaya FM in alleged separation negotiations

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Just a few days after media personality Dineo Ranaka updated her fans on her well-being, reports have come out that she and Kaya FM are negotiating a split-up, after Ranaka allegedly approached the station’s bosses to propose a mutual separation agreement.

Only a few days ago, Ranaka broke her silence on social media by thanking fans, friends and family for the overwhelming support she received after opening up about her contemplation of suicide about two months ago.

“I’ve recently been diagnosed with Severe Chronic Depression… I feel like I need to allow myself to re-introduce myself to myself because I’ve been a high functioning person with depression,” she said last week.

Now a Sunday World article has alleged that the radio jock is in negotiations with her bosses at Kaya FM about a mutual separation.

“The mutual separation negotiations are underway and they might be concluded in the next few days,” an unidentified source is quoted in the publication’s article.

ALSO READ: Dineo Ranaka diagnosed with severe chronic depression following social media meltdown

Off the air

The article also claims that the station’s bosses hoped that Ranaka would see out her three year contract which runs until 2025.

“The initial agreement was that Sizwe will hold down the fort until end of June. But when they realised that she was not coming to work, they then asked Sizwe to continue presenting the show until end of July,” said the source.

Ranaka has been away from her morning show 959 Breakfast with co-host Sol Phenduka for nearly two months now. Drive-time host Sizwe Dhlomo has been standing in for her, while Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlope hosted Dhlomo’s drive-time show, Kaya Drive With Sizwe.

The station released a statement confirming their support for Ranaka when she first shared her struggles with mental health in May.

“Kaya 959 wishes breakfast show host Dineo Ranaka much strength as she finds a way through a difficult time,”said managing director of the station Colleen Louw in a statement.

Kaya 959 wishes Dineo Ranaka well. pic.twitter.com/qkBuoXEzn5— Kaya 959 (@KayaON959) May 23, 2023

“The Kaya 959 family is keeping Dineo in their hearts, and we wish her healing. We also ask for privacy as Dineo gets through this difficult time.”

The station hadn’t responded when The Citizen reached out for comment.

The station’s marketing manager, Lulama Mqina told Sunday World that did not know anything about the matter.

ALSO READ: Fine artist Samurai Farai says speaking about mental health in his work is a priority

Needing time

This morning Ranaka shared a reel on Instagram with a quote by Steal Like an Artist author Austin Kleon, which speaks to creatives needing time to themselves.

Reels shared by Dineo Ranaka after allegations of her exit from Kaya FM were publish. Pictures: dineoranaka/ Instagram.

Ranaka last week declared she was no longer suicidal. She says she’s no longer struggling with suicidal thoughts as she fights her mental battle.

“Have I thought of taking my own life? The answer is yes. But I reverse the curse by declaring I am not suicidal!”

“At the end of it all… I am here now. Trying to learn how to move forward without thinking I’m a fraud. It’s really hard on me. And if you knew half of the judgement I’m dealing with, you would probably want to have yourself admitted and never discharged! But I have faith in me. I believe in me!! I will be cured! Depression is curable.”

NOW READ: WATCH: ‘I’m ready for war’ – Unathi Nkayi tells Kaya FM