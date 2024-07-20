Divorce beyond the grave: Shannen Doherty’s final goodbye

Doherty's case is distinct in that her divorce was finalised just hours before her death.

Shannen Doherty, the beloved actress from the television shows Beverley Hills 90210 and Charmed, recently passed away at the age of 53 after a long battle with cancer.

In a shocking turn of events, her divorce from husband Kurt Iswarienko was finalized just hours before her death.

Doherty and Iswarienko were married for 11 years and had no children together.

Doherty’s divorce

Doherty and Iswarienko’s divorce proceedings were reportedly contentious, with Doherty filing for divorce in April 2023 citing irreconcilable differences.

After 11 years of marriage, Doherty and her photographer husband, 50, began the process of legally separating 15 months ago, following accusations of his alleged infidelity. The couple had not previously signed a prenuptial agreement.

The actress alleged that Iswarienko was delaying the process, hoping she would die before the divorce was finalised.

Just a reminder that Shannen Doherty felt her husband was dragging out their divorce in hopes of her dying before he had to pay her. Male partners of disabled and chronically ill women routinely abuse, betray, & abandon us at our most vulnerable moments!

This is not the first time a prominent figure has divorced their spouse after death.

This has raised questions about the motivations behind Iswarienko’s delay in finalising the divorce and whether Doherty’s declining health played a role in the timing.

The divorce proceedings were a significant source of stress for Doherty, who had expressed her desire to move on from the marriage.

Doherty’s health had been declining due to her cancer diagnosis, and she had been open about her struggles.

According to People, Doherty revealed that she’s prepared for the eventual end of her life, stating that “Doherty revealed that she’s prepared for the eventual end of her life, stating that she had “things very spelled out in my will.”

“In a stipulated agreement with Iswarienko filed on Friday, Doherty got to keep the couple’s Malibu, California home, a Salvador Dali painting, several cars and all earnings from her acting,” APN news reported.