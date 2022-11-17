PICS: Metro FM presenters DJ Sabby and Lindi Serame get hitched after 10 years of dating

Lethabo Malatsi

Metro FM media personalities, Sabelo “DJ Sabby” Mtshali and long-term girlfriend and news anchor Lindi Serame, tied the knot after getting engaged last year.

After a decade long relationship, the newlyweds are officially off the market and unified their families in a traditional ceremony called umembeso.

According to Sunday World Sabelo and Lindi kept the news of their engagement a secret because they wanted to enjoy their moment as an engaged couple. The couple also shared that they were looking at having two weddings, a traditional one, and a white wedding.

The couple has a five-year-old son, Orifha Nkosi Mtshali.

Umembeso ceremony

Taking to their individual Instagram accounts, the couple shared a series of photos sharing their union with their social media followers.

Dressed in their traditional attire, IsiZulu and Tshivenda erspectively, the Metro FM socialites gave a glimpse of their umembeso ceremony.

Umembeso is a Zulu tradition which involves the giving of gifts to a bride’s family. These gifts traditionally include blankets, pinafores, head scarves, and clothes.

“A week ago we celebrated and completed cultural rituals in an intimate ceremony at Makhulu’s home. It was beautiful to see the differences in culture and how our families came together,” Lindi, now DJ Sabby’s wife, wrote.

Pictures: DJ Sabby and Lindi tie the knot

ALSO READ: Meet Pete’s new rumoured girlfriend after Kim Kardashian

Lindi cited that her family got to experience the exchanging of gifts as they usually don’t do so in what they call “mamalo” in her native language.

“My family, who don’t exchange gifts during what we call ‘mamalo’ nga Tshivenda, got to experience ‘umembeso’,” she added.

Congratulatory messages

The comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages and well-wishes to the newlyweds, many of them from industry friends.

“Congratulations to Lindi and you brother. Perfect full circle. God bless your union,” Tumelo Ruele said.

“Congratulations beautiful, to you and @dj_sabby many blessings,” wrote colleague Khutso Theledi.

Picture: Instagram comment screengrab

NOW READ: Who is Anna Modler, the SA model engaged to English football player Eric Dier?