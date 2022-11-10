Watch: Entertainment industry pays tribute to Pearl Shongwe

Lethabo Malatsi

The entertainment industry is reeling following the passing of Metro FM and Daily Thetha anchor Pearl Shongwe.

Media personalities including the Metro FM family paid tribute to the anchor and shared their fondest moments of Pearl.

According to several media reports, the 35-year-old’s body was discovered in her home on Tuesday by her neighbours, with no injuries reported.

Her colleagues shared their fondest memories of the late Daily Thetha anchor, among them being her infectious laugh and love for children.

Fondest moments

Watch: Colleagues share their fondest memories of Pearl Shongwe

Sports presenter on The First Avenue, Owen Hannie, said Pearl cared a lot for the kids and the Metro FM kids show was her favourite.

“She even adopted one of the contestants on our kids show [and] she spoilt him rotten,” Owen said.

“Pearl had a heart of gold and was a great entertainer. She loved laughing and I think that was the most infectious thing about her. She was a beautiful soul and had ‘pearls’ of wisdom [and] looked after us. We will miss her dearly,” he added.

‘Moments were always organic’

“When I think of Pearl, I think the greatest moments were, before the show started we used to fist pump in order to affirm each other [and] for me those moments were always organic,” said her colleague Melody Miya.

South African radio host Moeti “Moflava” Tsiki shared that he had many fond moments with Shongwe, and that her work ethic was brilliant.

Picture: Instagram story screengrab

“There are so many incredible fond memories of my sister, Pearl Shongwe. I think as a friend she always been able to make me laugh and she always teased me about a different things. She would always find the ‘funny’ in every situation,” he said.

“I think as a professional, she was able to handle any type of content and able to ask brilliant questions. I think above all, just being able to have a friend in her has been incredible,” MoFlava concluded.

