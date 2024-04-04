‘We know her salary won’t be R2800’ – Mixed reactions as Pearl Thusi joins Gagasi FM

Pearl will be on the 'Midday Connexion' slot every Wednesday.

Media personality Pearl Thusi is thrilled after bagging her first radio mix gig at Gagasi FM.

The actress and TV star debuted her DJing career this year and is already making waves.

Pearl will be on the Midday Connexion slot every Wednesday from 12 pm to 3 pm as the show’s DJ.

Sharing the exciting news on her social media platforms, she wrote: “Livestream! Or tune in! So exciting! My very first radio mix. God is so good!”

Her post has since sparked mixed reactions on social media, and here are a few reactions from X.

Gagasi FM vs Penny

A few days ago, Gagasi FM made headlines after its former presenter Penny Ntuli took to social media to open up about how much she was getting paid at the station.

Penny’s social media rant came after the station renewed contracts and announced the lineup for the new season.

“I gladly accepted the new show until I was told that I’d be getting paid R 2 800 p/m, something not too far from what I was getting paid for the past two years.

“I felt disrespected, but I calmed down and went back to the management to ask them to review my salary,” Penny said in a lengthy statement shared on social media.

She added that when she tried to negotiate with the management, she was told to look elsewhere.

“My manager, Ayanda Melansi, in the negotiations, suggested I consider other things rather than being on air. This also heavily killed my confidence… I then decided that I would ask them not to renew my contract this year.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love broadcasting and how much I love Gagasi FM but it’s true I’m not coming back this year, but despite that, I am very grateful to Gagasi FM for the opportunity,” she said.

