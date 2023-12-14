Eastern Cape and Gauteng government to assist in Zahara’s funeral arrangements

Zahara will be laid to rest before Christmas in the Eastern Cape. The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture will also lend a hand.

The Eastern Cape and Gautemg governments will assist in the funeral arragements for Zahara’s burial. Picture: zaharasa/Instagram

The office of Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa has confirmed both the Eastern Cape and Gauteng governments will assist with the funeral arrangements for Zahara’s burial together with the National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

“The National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, together with the Gauteng and Eastern Cape provincial government are supporting the family,” Sport, Arts and Culture Spokesperson Litha Mpondwana told The Citizen. Mpondwana, however, did not elaborate on how exactly the provinces would be assisting the family.

In his interview with the SABC yesterday, Zahara’s former record label boss DJ Sbu confirmed that the late singer would be laid to rest in her home province in the Eastern Cape.

“Her final resting place will be in the Eastern Cape which is her place of birth. The funeral will be on the 23rd just two days before Christmas.”

The memorial service will take place at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on Thursday morning.

Challenging Samro

Kodwa visited Zahara’s family on Tuesday, a day after her passing. Zahara was 36 and the cause of her death is still unknown.

“The Minister was met at Zahara’s home by members of her family, and Zahara’s friends in the industry.”

After Zahara’s passing, artist and activist Ntsiki Mazwai went on social media to accuse the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) of mismanagement of funds meant to be paid to artist as royalties.

“At Samro there is undocumented works close to a 100 million and people have been pickpocketing in undocumented [sic] for years,” said Mazwai.

“People have been pickpocketing from undoc at Samro and nothing has been done about it, I don’t see NPA it’s quiet.”

Mpondwana told The Citizen that Minister Kodwa has been inundated with complaints from musos.

“The Minister has been inundated with musicians’ complaints. At the recent Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) AGM, the Minister implored Samro to implement a good distribution strategy for royalties,” said Mpondwana.

Many South African artists have died as paupers over the years. This is similar to in soccer. When a young footballer dies or experiences struggles after their playing career, only then does the conversation about a structure in the industry comes up.

