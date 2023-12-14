WATCH: Zahara’s memorial service underway

The singer passed away on Monday.

The memorial service of the multi-award-winning singer, Zahara, is underway at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.

The Loliwe hitmaker passed away at a private Johannesburg Hospital two weeks after she was admitted to the hospital with liver complications.

She passed away on Monday, 11 December, surrounded by family and loved ones, as per the family statement.

In the statement, Zahara’s family also urged that she be remembered for the healing, joy, kindness and inspiration she brought.

“A life beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. May we remember Zahara not with sorrow but with the healing, joy, kindness and inspiration she brought to us through her life and music,” said the singer’s family.

Tributes have continued to pour in for Zahara on social media platforms from fans and public figures like Somizi, Lady Zamar, Penny Lebyane, Yaya Mavundla, Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) and many others, including the Sports, Arts and Culture minister Zizi Kodwa.

“The Recording Industry of South Africa notes with profound sadness the passing away of multiple Sama winner Zahara. We send our condolences to her family, friends and fans. Hers was a voice of hope and resilience. Rest in peace, Zahara,” said RiSA in a statement of condolences on Tuesday morning.

