‘This one is for the dreamers’: Cassper Nyovest announces another ‘Fill Up’

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest has announced plans for yet another Fill Up The Stadium event.

This comes after podcaster MacG suggested that his music career is fading.

“Cassper is washed. People will think I am hating… There’s a saying in football: ‘You must leave football before football leaves you.’ Cassper needs to leave the mic before the mic leaves him,” MacG said on his podcast.

Cassper Nyovest on doing ‘Fill Up’ to restore order

In a swift response, Cassper announced a Fill Up The Stadium event to “restore order”.

“You know what??? Lemme just go book a stadium and do Fill Up one more time so we can restore order.

“Nkare bafana ba ba tla ntlwaela cause ke itidimaletse [It seems like these boys are disrespecting me because I am quiet],” he tweeted.

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker revealed that he had already taken steps to bring the event back.

He added: “I’ve stayed away from this concept for a little while because of the stress, but I know with God by my side, we will sell out the next stadium. We move by faith! This one is for the dreamers. Announcement coming soon.”

Cassper’s Fill Up concert series began in 2015 when he became the first South African artist to fill up The Dome.

Since then, he has gone even bigger, successfully filling Orlando Stadium in 2016, FNB Stadium in 2017, Moses Mabhida Stadium in 2018, and Fill Up Mmabatho in Mahikeng in 2022.

