Family of former YFM DJ Mulo confirms his passing

Mulo was open about his battle with Cancer. He shared that he was diagnosed after experiencing abdominal pain he couldn’t quite explain.

The family of former YFM DJ Nhlamulo ‘DJ Mulo’ Hlungwani has confirmed his passing after losing his battle with Cancer.

“He passed away peacefully at his home in Bryanston after his battle with Cancer,” read the family statement.

“We know that he has touched many lives and has brought endless joy to those around him. We would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts, for all the love, support and prayers that have been coming our way.”

“We were truly blessed to have experienced a wonderful soul like his and will forever remember him,” read the statement shared on his official Instagram page.

The statement confirmed that he died on the morning of Reconciliation Day.

Mulo was South African presenter, producer and DJ best known as a DJ on youth radio station Yfm.

Together with Dineo Ranaka, Mulo hosted e.tv’s MVP Jam which was variety game show combining elements of karaoke, pop-quiz and dance which is built around a music quiz in which two teams of friends go head to head to compete for “the ultimate MVP Jam experience”.

Cancer battle

The media personality was quite open about his battle with the disease. In August, Mulo shared that he was diagnosed with Cancer after experiencing pain.

“It all started with excruciating abdominal pains that I couldn’t quite explain. The doctors searched but couldn’t find anything wrong, to which I celebrated (and that was this time last year on my birthday).”

“However, many months passed and I started losing a lot of weight. I wasn’t able to eat properly, and my overall health started to deteriorate. So I went for more tests, and in October last year, I was diagnosed with cancer,” he said.

“With the support of my wife, my mother, my family and close friends, I have regained my strength and know that if others have beat this then so can I. I’m not out of the woods yet, my treatment continues and I’d like to thank everyone who’s been there for me.”

ALSO READ: ‘I’m heartbroken like everyone else’- DJ Sbu on Zahara’s death

A family man

Mulo was married to fellow media personality Ntokozo Molefe. They tied the knot in 2019 and had their son a few months later in 2020.

The two met in 2013 while he was still working at YFM and she was a presenter on e.tv’s Sistahood. Just last month, a decade to the day he met his wife, Mulo shared the story of how they met on his Instagram account.

Mulo’s love for his son was evident. On the first weekend of December this year, the media personality wrote a heartfelt note to his son.

“Can’t believe this guy turns 4, two months from today. Gosh where has time gone? I literally notice how tall he gets after every nap. It’s astonishing watching him grow, physically, mentally. Bruv his vocabulary is astounding, that time he is learning 3 languages (English, SeSotho na Xitsonga)

“His self-awareness and understanding the world around him is incredible. This guy hears a song once next time you play it, he already knows the lyrics,” wrote the proud father.

ALSO READ: ‘Zahara wanted to perform for the Boks when they returned home after the World Cup,’ Mzwakhe Mbuli

Tributes pour in

As many South Africans are still trying to wrap their heads around the recent passing of Zahara, Mulo’s passing has shocked some in the industry.

Mulo was such a good dude. 🙏🏽 🕊️ — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) December 16, 2023

Mulo was always such a dope person to me. I remember when we were interns at YFM and he'd be so nice to us while we shadowed his show. He'd give us all the advice and always make jokes too. — Bridgette Makhela (@BridgetteM_10) December 16, 2023

Mulo fought so hard, man💔. F*** cancer !!!!!!! — Thembisa Liyema Nxumalo (@tembisanxumalo) December 16, 2023

NO. Mulo was just taking a crack at releases a few days 💔💔💔💔💔

Heartbreaking 💔 https://t.co/PoSKtsjqA5 — Bridget Masinga (@BridgetMasinga) December 16, 2023

Mulo loved his wife, his child, family and friends. He was such a “all in” guy. What a loss. Yho aowa guys aowa 💔 — Mrs Coolest (@KeaMotlokwa) December 16, 2023

NOW READ: ‘I’ve never met my dad’ – Doja Cat, daughter of actor Dumisani Dlamini