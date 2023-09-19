Author Jackie Phamotse found guilty in Kumalo’s case

The court case stems from a 2018 tweet by the author, who claimed the Kumalo’s were part of sextape.

The Kumalo’s on the left and Jakie Phamotse (L). The latter lost a case against the power couple. Pictures: basetsanakumalo and @JackiePhamotse/ Instagram and Twitter

Controversial author Jackie Phamotse was on Tuesday found guilty by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court of defamation, crimen injuria and Contravention/ violation of a protection order.

In 2018 Phamotse tweeted about a sex tape involving power couple Romeo Kumalo and wife Basetsana and a boy celebrity. The couple took legal action against the author.

Sentencing will be handed down on October 24.

Speaking outside the court, Basetsana said to was a victory for those who had been bullied online.

“Somebody decided to wake up and get on a Twitter mountain with their keyboard. This is a victory for every single person. There are many people in this country who’ve taken their lives from being cyber bullied and today this unprecedented judgement is for all of us,”

Relief

Basetsana painted a picture of a traumatised family over the last five years.

“This is for my children, who had to live in shame for the last five years, for my parent’s legacy who raised us well and today I want to thank everybody…I mean this is my guy,” said Kumalo, embracing her lawyer with a hug.

While making an argument in July, State prosecutor Yusuf Baba said that the constitutional rights to dignity and privacy of former Miss SA were infringed when Phamotse sent out the tweet.

“I want to thank Ian for everything, steady in the course and getting us to this far. It’s been horrendous, it’s been horrific, it’s been hurtful it’s been so breaking it’s been unkind. That somebody will just wake up and attack people she does not even know.”

ALSO READ: Minnie Dlamini reportedly embroiled in ugly custody battle

Reactions

With the case being high profile because of the individuals involved, it has garnered a lot of attention on social media.

Wonderful!!!! Fuck around and find OUT!!!! Rea Gopane and friends 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 BURN!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 September 19, 2023

“She’s a vile woman. I hope she serves time. Even if she gets a suspended sentence, she’ll still have a criminal record for being vile. That’s what she gets for being a homophobe too,” wrote Victor Mkhetsane on Twitter.

She’s a vile woman. I hope she serves time. Even if she gets a suspended sentence, she’ll still have a criminal record for being vile. That’s what she gets for being a homophobe too https://t.co/ywGMyszB3D — Victor Mkhetsane (@VictorMkhetsane) September 19, 2023

Usually payment of a fine, alternatively, imprisonment for crimen injuria and criminal defamation/contempt of court but depends on the aggravating factors presented in court. Remember Vicki Momberg was convicted on 4 counts of crimen injuria and sentenced to 3 years’ imprisonment… — Tina (@Tina_Hokwana) September 19, 2023

NOW READ: Inside Lebo M’s divorce: Protection order, car repossession and more