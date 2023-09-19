‘Clash of the Choirs SA’ returns after a 7-year hiatus – Meet the hosts, judges and choirmasters

The show will premiere later this week.

Mzansi Magic’s Clash of the Choirs South Africa is finally back after a seven-year hiatus.

The musical competition’s season 4 will premiere on DStv channel 161 on Sunday, 24 September at 6pm, hosted by DJ Sabby and Bontle Modiselle.

Director of local entertainment channels at M-Net Shirley Adonisi said they are excited to have Clash of the Choirs South Africa back on screens after so many years.

“It returns refreshed and bolder than before, and we can’t wait for our viewers to engage with it and vote for their favourites Sundays Sisonke on Mzansi Magic – we are the home of entertainment and are proud to continue creating content that our audience loves and resonates with,” she added.

Meet ‘Clash of the Choirs South Africa’ judges and choirmasters

For the first time ever, all nine provinces are represented. A team of celebrity choirmasters left no voice behind in search of the perfect choir they would take to Johannesburg.

The choirs will go head-to-head as they compete for the incredible R1 million prize money.

The choir choirmasters are:

Amapiano superstar Lady Du (Eastern Cape)

Acclaimed crooner Vusi Nova (Western Cape)

SAMA nominee Langa Mavuso (Northern Cape )

Gospel star Zaza Mokhethi (Free State)

Superstar singer and TV host HLE (Limpopo)

Social media celebrity and singer Khanyisa Jaceni (Mpumalanga)

Award-winning maskandi musician Ntencane (KwaZulu-Natal)

Superstar producer Prince Kaybee (Gauteng)

Kwaito legend and TV host Stoan (North West)

The judges

Gospel superstar Dr. Tumi

Kwaito legend and Drakensberg Boys Choir alumnus Zwai Bala

Music legend Buhlebendalo

In the hunt for SA’s next superstar choir, the Clash of the Choirs SA crew travelled wide. Saw many faces and heard memorable voices. Individuals and choirs from all walks of life turned up with their best notes – and with good stories and dreams bound to tug at your heartstrings.

