By Lineo Lesemane

20 Sep 2023

Moja Love waits it out as Xolani Khumalo returns to court next month

Xolani is facing murder charges.

As Moja Love TV presenter Xolani Khumalo gets ready to return to court next month, the channel is mum on his future.

Xolani appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with the death of alleged drug dealer, Robert “Kicks” Varrie, who died allegedly during an interrogation by the crew of the popular reality show Sizokuthola. He was granted R20k bail and the matter was postponed until 19 October.

His future as host of the show came under the microscope after his arrest.

Nonzwakazi Cekete, Head of Communications at Moja Love TV Channels, told The Citizen they were aware that Xolani handed himself to the police and were monitoring proceedings.

“The matter is subjudice and will await the outcome of the court.”

‘SAPS requested Xolani to hand himself’

The Xolani Khumalo Foundation said the star handed himself over to the police.

“The South African Police Service has requested that Xolani Khumalo hand himself over in connection with an incident that occurred at one of the last drug busts.

“Xolani Khumalo and the team operated according to the strictest standards of professionalism when engaged in securing accountability from those who sell drugs and choose to harm communities.”

Moja Love released a statement following Varrie’s death, saying it was investigating the circumstances that led to the man’s passing.

“Based on information currently at our disposal, we are advised that following a community tip-off, the crew on July 19, 2023, attended a drug bust in Katlehong and did so in conjunction with community law enforcement groups, as is customary, that is recognised by the local SAPS. It is our understanding the information received by the crew and the local community groups was credible and verifiable.

“While Moja Love can confirm the crew was within the vicinity of the premises when the deceased was being questioned, the channel is still investigating the circumstances that led to the deceased having to be allegedly rushed to the hospital. We will wait for the official autopsy results for the cause of death.”

