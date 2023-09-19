Focalistic’s mother sees him perform live for the first time at One Man show

Amapiano star already looking ahead after successful event attended by 15 000, promises another gig in September next year.

Focalistic successfully held his solo show at the Botanical Gardens at the weekend. Picture: focalistic/Instagram

Music artist Focalistic has graced countless stages in his short career, but it was only the first time his mother saw him perform at his One Man show in Pretoria this past weekend.

“In all of these videos, I keep remembering that my mom was watching me perform for the first time. I can’t say thank you enough! History was made, everything is possible with God,” said the Amapiano artist.

Real name Lethabo Sebetso, Focalistic followed in the footsteps of other artists such as Cassper Nyovest, DJ Shimza and more recently Kwesta, who have hosted solo big-scale events.

The Straat Nation Address, as Focalistic calls these gigs, happened in Pretoria’s Botanical Gardens over the weekend, where he attracted a crowd of 15 000.

The 27 year-old was supported by the likes of DJ Maphorisa, BET-nominated Pabi Cooper and Oscar Mbo among the slew of supporting acts.

NOW READ: Author Jackie Phamotse found guilty in Kumalos case

Sold out

The usually stylish Focaslistic had a couple of outfit changes on the night as he shared the stage with the likes of Sjava.

“I’m writing this with tears in my eyes!! Dankie Modimo, thank you all so much. 15 000 people in the Botanical Gardens. We had to close the gates at 5pm and we rocked, sold out,” said Focalistic.

The Pitori Maradona, as he affectionately calls himself, confirmed he would host the show again next year and on September 14.

As any president would, Focalistic made a quirky video where he gave his Straat Nation patrons some house rules ahead of the event.

The artist offered free buses for attendees who would be coming from various parts of Pretoria such as Ga-Rankuwa, Mamelodi and even at shopping centre Wonder Park in Pretoria North.

NOW READ: Burna Boy concert postponed, just four days before the event