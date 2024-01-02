‘A year of stark contrasts’ – Former Miss SA, Melinda Bam reflects on 2023

“We are grateful for 2023 and the blessings, lessons, perspective and wisdom it has enriched our lives with.”

As South Africans start gearing up to tackle the New Year by the horns, former Miss South Africa, Melinda Bam, took time to reflect on the ups and downs she went through last year.

The television presenter and her husband, former Mr South Africa, Adriaan Bergh, welcomed a baby boy in April last year – their first child.

During her pregnancy, Bam was very open about the difficulties she and her husband faced while trying to conceive, sharing every step of their journey to becoming parents with their friends and followers on social media.

The beauty title holder took to her Instagram account on Tuesday morning, opening up about some of the most trying times she and her husband experienced in 2023.

‘We can only look at 2024 with great hope and anticipation’ – Melinda Bam

In a lengthy post, accompanied by several photos of Bam posing with her husband, family, friends and her son, the television presenter wrote how she and her husband experienced one of the most significant, joyful and life changing events when their son was born.

Opening up about being a mom, Bam said that growing into motherhood has been one of the most rewarding and extraordinary experiences of her life.

“Growing into motherhood, has undoubtedly been one of the most rewarding and extraordinary experiences of my life, for no reason more so, than discovering how much inherent strength a woman has in her own vulnerability, expansive physical and mental capacity, heightened self-awareness and overwhelming sense of responsibility.”

She also shared some of the low points they experienced last year, including some health scares.

“On the other hand, we experienced some deep and profound disappointments, losses and obstacles, both spiritually in the community we served, as well as mentally and physically in my health struggles and scares in recent months. We’ve had to question and delve back deep into the word to find truth, wait for revelation and guidance in major decisions, and trust for breakthroughs and divine intervention even when doctors couldn’t provide answers,” Bam wrote.

‘Everything we face is an opportunity to enlarge and reaffirm our faith’

The former beauty queen is full of positivity for the new year that lies ahead, saying that with her husband and son by her side, she can look to 2024 with great hope and anticipation.

“We are grateful for 2023 and the blessings, lessons, perspective and wisdom it has enriched our lives with. With my husband and my rock @adriaanbergh and precious #RuachBergh by my side, we can only look to 2024 with great hope and anticipation and exclaim – GOD is good and He is on the throne!”

