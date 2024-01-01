WATCH: Five celebs gamble for a good cause this week on ‘Deal or No Deal SA’

The special celeb week on 'Deal or No Deal SA' will kick off with Lasizwe.

Lasizwe to appear on Deal or No Deal tonight. Picture: Instagram/@lasizwe

The five big-hearted South African celebs, Lasizwe Dambuza, DJ deluxe, Lamiez Holworthy-Morule, culinary queen Siba Mtongana, Selby “Selbeyonce” Mkhize, and KFM’s Sibongile Mafu, will move into the Deal or No Deal hot seat this week.

Hosted by the talented Katlego Maboe, Deal or No Deal SA airs every Monday to Friday at 7:30 pm on SABC 1.

Like other contestants, the celebs could win between R1 and R250 000, and all the winnings will go to the charity organisations close to their hearts.

The charities whose bank balances might see a boost are Reach for a Dream, the Seitebogo Peta Cleft Palate Foundation in Pretoria, the Etafeni Day Care Centre in Nyanga, the Soul Winning Community Project based in KZN, and the Western Cape’s Girls with Wings.

During a week of celebrity appearances on the show in mid-2023, Lebogang Tlokana, also known as Funny Chef, drove a hard bargain with the banker, securing R250,000 for Rhema Children Village.

R209 890 dished on Deal or No Deal SA

The show launched on SABC in March 2023 and has since transformed the lives of many participants from across the country.

In the week leading up to Christmas, the banker dished out a total of R209 890, while a Capetonian mother unboxed a whopping R188 400 on Christmas Day, which will be used towards her kids’ education.

The special celeb week on Deal or No Deal SA starts tonight, 1 January, at 7:30 pm on SABC1, with a repeat on SABC 3 the following day at 5:30 pm with Lasizwe.

Lamiez will follow on Tuesday, 2 January, while Siba is prepared to cook up a cash storm on Wednesday, 3 January. On Thursday, 4 January, Selboyence will try her luck, and Sibongile will wrap up the celeb special week on Friday.

ALSO READ: Ukhozi FM’s Song of the Year choice hits a ‘false note’ with netizens