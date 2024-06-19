‘Postpartum is damn hard’ – Springboks WAG on motherhood and plans to move back to SA

Marise and Handré Pollard welcomed their first bundle of joy in April this year.

Marise Pollard with her husband and their newborn baby Picture: Instagram/@handrepollard

Marise Pollard, wife of Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard, recently opened up about motherhood after the birth of her first child a few weeks ago.

The Springboks WAG described motherhood as a deeply fulfilling yet challenging journey.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom. It’s not easy, but it’s the best thing I’ve ever done. Motherhood is the most all-consumingly beautiful thing I’ve ever loved. It’s incredible, hard, rewarding, and life-changing.”

Speaking about the transformative nature of motherhood, Marise said: “Everything changes, especially how you see yourself and the world around you.”

Marise on postpartum

During a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram, Marise also opened up about her postpartum recovery and weight loss.

She said she is constantly asked about how she lost weight so fast after giving birth, adding: “This is a question I have received on a daily basis and not always in a positive light.

“Firstly, PP (postpartum) is damn hard, it’s hard for everyone, and it’s so important to be kind to yourself and focus on your own mental health,” she said.

She continued: “I have not done anything. I couldn’t train during my pregnancy, which was really tough for me, and I haven’t trained since. I have been breastfeeding, which has felt like a training programme on its own. My PP journey has been tough with many complications, which I’m not going to share here.”

Offering advice to other new mothers, Marise emphasized: “Don’t compare and don’t shame anyone because you don’t know what they’re going through. Be present with your baby. Look after your mental health.”

Picture: Marise Pollard Instagram stories screenshot

Plans to move back to SA

Marise also revealed her plans to move back to South Africa permanently someday.

“SA will always be home and we want to raise our kids here,” she said.

Handré relocated to the United Kingdom when he joined Leicester Tigers, a rugby union club based in Leicester, England, in 2022, and Marise later followed suit.

