Gauteng welcomed 412 babies on New Year

It was the academic hospitals that took the lead in welcoming newborns on New Year's Day.

The Gauteng Province has witnessed an influx of joy as 412 babies were successfully delivered on January 1, 2024.

The number was confirmed by the Gauteng Department of Health on Tuesday.

Academic hospitals shine bright

The academic hospitals took the lead in welcoming these newest members of the community.

Steve Biko Academic Hospital announced six arrivals, while Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital celebrated 16 births.

Dr George Mukhari Hospital and Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital contributed significantly, each recording 16 and 31 births, respectively.

The combined effort of these institutions resulted in the delivery of a total of 69 newborns.

Tertiary hospitals double the Joy

Tembisa and Kalafong Hospitals witnessed the arrival of 40 babies, including two sets of twins, adding an extra layer of joy to the day. The twins from Tembisa were girls, while the ones from Kalafong were boys.

Regional and district hospitals

Regional and district hospitals recorded a total of 201 newborns.

Hospital Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital led the count with 27 births, closely followed by Thelle Mogoerane with 23. The birth of twins, girls at Heidelberg Hospital, added a special touch to the day.

Community healthcare centres playing a big role

The community healthcare centres played a vital role in the day’s celebrations, contributing 102 newborns to the tally.

Hillbrow CHC, Alexandra CHC, and Soshanguve CHC were among the top contributors, with 10, 7, and 7 births, respectively.

Teenage pregnancies

While the day was marked by joy, it’s important to note the challenges, especially for the 16 teenage mothers aged between 15 and 19.

In KwaZulu-Natal, a 14-year-old girl was among those who welcomed a baby in the first hours of 2024.

“This means that the child was probably 13 years old when they fell pregnant. This is unacceptable. We as a society need to take urgent action against teenage pregnancies, because it is a serious issue,” said KZN Health MEC Ms Nomagugu Simelane of the birth.

Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba told The Citizen, as of Monday morning, Limpopo had welcomed 55 babies. The youngest mother was 15-years-old, from Malamulele.

Ramathuba lamented the scourge of teen pregnancies as “depressing” and “sad”.

The Gauteng Department of Health reiterated that it recognised that teenage pregnancies remain a pressing concern that requires continued attention and support.

“Addressing this issue is crucial to ensuring the well-being and future prospects of both young mothers and their infants,” it said.

Additional reporting by Kyle Zeeman