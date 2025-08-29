‘Don’t ever paint me as uncaring’: Minister McKenzie defends his support for late actress Nandi Nyembe and Glen Gabela

The minister says he extended financial assistance to both Nandi Nyembe and Glen Gabela.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has hit back at criticism over his role in supporting the late actress Nandi Nyembe.

He said he personally assisted her earlier this year and continues to help her family with funeral arrangements.

In a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter), McKenzie said he gave Nyembe R20 000 in April after learning of her financial struggles.

“I will never take this abuse and lies. Upon hearing of the dire situation of Ma Nandi Nyembe, I immediately sent her R20 000. She thanked me profusely,” he said.

Following her passing, he said he flew from Cape Town to comfort her children.

“The daughter seemed very concerned about the body of her mum at the state morgue. I made a few calls, and the body was moved to the mortuary that will bury her. Without anyone asking me, I gave her daughter another R10 000 for cakes and tea for guests who will visit the house.”

He added that his department has covered the full cost of the funeral.

“I offered my children’s money, not the department’s money,” McKenzie said. “I can’t be told by people who only show up when cameras are present [about] where I was when she didn’t have money for medication. I did my part for someone in need.”

Assistance for Glen Gabela

The minister also pointed to his support for actor Glen Gabela. He said that after seeing Gabela’s living conditions online, he dispatched contractors to renovate the actor’s home.

He said he gave Gabela R10 000 for groceries, purchased furniture, and covered painting and renovation expenses.

“Don’t ever paint me as uncaring of the plight of artists. I don’t sit and feel sorry only; I work to change things, even taking out my own money.”

McKenzie also shared that government reforms will soon provide medical care, funeral cover and inheritance benefits for artists’ families.

