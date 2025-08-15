‘This is extremely sad’: Gayton McKenzie reacts to former Uzalo actor’s plea for help – [Video]

Actor Glen Gabela opened up about how he lost everything after losing his job on 'Uzalo'.

A heartfelt video by former Uzalo actor Glen Gabela asking for help has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, the veteran actor speaks about his struggles, saying his only wish is to live “a decent life”.

The video also shows Gabela’s heartbreaking living conditions.

“I want a decent life. I want to live decently like every normal person, which is why I make these attempts to engage with people,” he says.

“I’ve contributed to the film industry so that young and upcoming performers don’t end up like us. I want their lives to be better. I don’t want them to live the life we live.”

He also spoke about the silent battles many well known actors face when they get older..

“You listen to the stories of top actors when they pass away and how they struggled. Almost all of us, when we reach this age, reach a stage where… it’s a pity I am not able to ask for help. It’s hard for me to ask for help. That’s all I need – just to live decently. I don’t need to be rich.”

The video has since caught the attention of the Minister of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie.

“Thanks, will follow up and revert back today. This is extremely sad,” he tweeted.

Glen Gabela’s life after Uzalo

Gabela previously opened up about how he lost everything after losing his job on Uzalo.

He portrayed the character of Pastor Mdletshe on the show.

Speaking on The Voice with Palesa podcast, he said: “When they breached that contract, my life went down. My bank froze all of my accounts. My car was repossessed and my apartment in eMdloti was locked. I used to send money for my daughter’s upkeep.

“But her mother, whom I was divorced from, told me she would raise her by herself. I do not know what poison she fed her, but to this day my daughter does not want to see me.”

