‘Gomora’ star Sana Mchunu appeals for donations for Mam Nandi Nyembe’s funeral

Nyembe will be laid to rest this week.

Actress Sana Mchunu has teamed up with social media influencer Mandisi Tshingana to raise funds for the funeral of the late legendary actress Mam’ Nandi Nyembe.

Nyembe passed away over the weekend at the age of 75.

Her death was confirmed on Saturday in a joint statement from the Nyembe family and the National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

Mcunu said the late actress’s children are struggling with funeral preparations.

“I humbly ask for help for the kids. Details will follow soon. You can help in any way you can; the kids are struggling,” she wrote on Instagram.

So far, more than R10,000 has been raised. Mandisi Tshingana also shared that DJ Zinhle has extended a helping hand.

Weeks before her passing, Mam’ Nandi spoke openly about her financial struggles, prompting calls for donations in her support.

“It’s hard, this industry. Now I feel it, I really do feel it… Now I’m at a level where I have to ask people to please donate. But I’m not that kind of person,” she said.

Memorial and funeral details

Nyembe’s memorial service will be held at the Market Theatre in Newtown on Thursday, ahead of her funeral on Saturday, 30 August.

Nyembe will be remembered for her performances in TV shows like Zone 14, iSibaya, Yizo Yizo, Soul City, Jacob’s Cross and the Oscar-nominated film Yesterday.

