Black Motion and Thandiswa Mazwai among the most nominated artists for the SAMA31

Black Motion received four nominations, while Thandiswa Mazwai received three.

The South African Afro-house music duo Black Motion received the most nominations for the 2025 South African Music Awards (SAMA), followed by Thandiswa Mazwai.

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) announced the nominees on Thursday in Gauteng. Twenty-five categories were revealed, with a further five to be announced in September.

Kelvin Momo also secured three nominations, with two of his albums nominated in the same category, Best Amapiano Album. The same applies to Sjava, whose albums, Isibuko (Deluxe) and Kanyezi (Live), are nominated in the Best Afro Pop Album category.

Unati Gwija, SAMA spokesperson, said the nominations for the 31st annual awards, which will be held in November, form a symphony of South African sound – a playlist that celebrates not only genres but the journeys behind them.

“It is the wisdom of age meeting the exuberance of youth, as emerging voices and established icons go head-to-head across categories. From amapiano trailblazers to jazz virtuosos, gospel powerhouses to hip hop poets, we are living through a golden era where boundaries blur and music reigns supreme.”

The 2025 SAMAs will be held under the theme Less Noise. More Music.

“With the nominations now public, fans, artists, and industry insiders are turning up the volume in anticipation of music’s biggest night in Mzansi, when careers will be crowned, milestones will be marked, and South Africa’s sonic landscape will once again take centre stage.”

Here are the SAMA31 nominees:

Rest of Africa Award

Ayra Starr — The Year I Turned 21

Bensoul — The Party & After Party

Wizkid — Morayo

Tems — Born in the Wild

Fireboy DML — Adedamola

Remix of the Year

TitoM — Tshwala Bam

Woodblock DJs — Skuta Baba

Jnr SA — Mngani

Tycoon — Iza Mawala

Mpho.Wav — Hlala

Best Traditional Music Album

Keitumetse Mangate — O Molele

MmaAusi Lekoma — Mmakgodu

Makhadzi — Miracle Child (Deluxe)

Sabu Jiyana — Kwanomthandazo

Pleasure Tsa Manyalo — Bakokota (EP)

Best Traditional Faith Music Album

Betusile Mcinga — Uyingqaba Yam (Jehovah Nissi)

Tebogo David Maponya — The Journey (Part 1)

Malusi Mbokazi — The Full Circle Revival

Rofhiwa Manyaga — Rofhiwa Dzina

Ayanda Ntanzi — According to Grace: A One-Man Show

Best Rock Album

Bloumoord — Vir Mekaar

MaxX & Love — These Blues Might Get You Too

Prime Circle — The World We Know

The Man Motels — Old Wounds

The Morning After — Look at You Now

Best Reggae Album

Black Dillinger — The Legacy

Don Dada — The Heart & The Mind

Dimahr — Flaws in Frame

LUWE DA LION — After All Botanist

Mr Lamington — Area Code

Best R&B/Soul Album

Mikhalé Jones — Too Many Promises

Elaine — Stone Cold Heart

Filah Lah Lah — On Air

Clxrity — It’s Clear To See

The Big Hash — Heartbreak Hotel (Deluxe)

Best Produced Music Video

Soa Mattrix — Umbuzo

Mthandeni SK ft. MaWhoo — Gucci (Official Music Video)

TitoM & Yuppe — Tshwala Bam (Remix)

Blxckie — South

Shekhinah ft. Moliy — Risk

Best Produced Album

Zamajobe Sithole — UMI

Black Motion — The Cradle of Art

Thandiswa Mazwai — Sankofa

Qü — Reprise on 2nd Avenue

Linda Sikhakhane — iLadi

Best Maskandi Album

Umafikizolo — Ngathi Nguye

Phuzekhemisi — iPolitiki

Khuzani — Angidlali Nezingane

Ntencane — Alingeni

Imithente — Amathambo Kagogo

Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album

Pietman Geldenhuys — Vaalsand

Ampie — NiemandSland

Spoegwolf — Eindbestemming

Neil Sandilands — Land & Sand

Majo Rademeyer — Geraamtes

Best Jazz Album

Nduduzo Makhathini — uNomkhubulwane

Nick Ford — Terra Solus

Nomfundo Xaluva — Ndilapha

Peter Auret — Hope Dies Last

Ncesh Nonxishi — Apho Kungenje

Best Hip Hop Album

Blxckie — See U Soon Delux

Tony Dayimane — Red October: Induction

Loatinover Pounds — Pray 4 Pitori

Sizwe Alakine — Audio 2D; Dear Darkie

25K — Loyal To The Plug: The Life

Best Gqom Album

Mr Thela — Tronics Land 3

DJ Lag — The Rebellion

Goldmax — Play At Your Own Risk

DJ Sandiso — NANDE 3.0

Lelowhatsgood — Next Level

Best Engineered Album

Black Motion — The Cradle of Art

Thandiswa Mazwai — Sankofa

Sjava — Isibuko (Deluxe)

Keenan Meyer — Reawakening

Jeremy Loops — Feathers & Stone

Best Dance Album

Black Motion — The Cradle Of Art

Dlala Thukzin — FINALLY FAMOUS TOO

MÖRDA — Cr4zy!!..

Shimza — Dreaming

Caiiro — Caiiro

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album

Jabu Hlongwane — Crosspower Experience 4

Takie Ndou — The Glory

SbuNoah — Heavenly Psalms Level 2

Nontokozo Mkhize — Lindwe

Mangaliso — Living Word

Best Collaboration

Kelvin Momo & Thatohatsi Kelvin — Waze Wamuhle

Black Motion & Thabo Roy Mabogwane — Takala

Kususa & Joshua Sihle Sokweba — Ematshwaleni

Matt Davies & Matthew Kyle Davies — Stay With Me

Mas Musiq, Lawd Weez & DJ Maphorisa ft TO Starquality — Mas Musiq

Best Classical/Instrumental Album

John Lundun — In The Morning

Christopher Vale, Eugene Joubert & Franco Prinsloo — By Alle Skone Dinge

Derek Gripper — Ballaké Sissoko & Derek Gripper

Franco Prinsloo & Vox Chamber Choir — A Season in Paradise

Pascal Righini — Awake for 22 Hours

Best African Indigenous Faith Album

Kago Molefe — Re Kgoletsa Magodimong

JTG Gospel Choir — Morena Re Ya Leboga

Thapelo Mosia — Busa Jeso

Zanele J. Naledi — Ikutana

Brown Mosiapoa — Nkapese Ka Maatla

Best Alternative Album

Yoav & Jabulile Majola — Unyazi

Zádok — Perspective: Black

Francis Soal — Hindsight 2020

Th&o. — Emilotheni

Spoegwolf — Berge

Best Afro Pop Album

Nomfundo Moh — Twenty Four

Malik — Malik

Sjava — Isibuko (Deluxe)

Sjava — Inkanyezi (Live)

Dalom Kids — Collaborations With Friends

Best Amapiano Album

Vigro Deep — Your Piano Is Not My Piano

Kelvin Momo — Sewe

Kelvin Momo — Ntsako

Mellow & Sleazy — Midnight in Sunnyside 3

Zee Nxumalo — Inja Ye Game

Best African Adult Contemporary Album

Zama Jobe — UMI

Thandiswa Mzwai — Sankofa

Zoe Modiga — Nomthandazo

Ndu Shezi — Isibusiso Sami

Mthuthu — Indumiso YabeNguni

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Just6Official — uKhisimuzi: An African Christmas

Melanie Scholtz — Seven

Tony Drake — Room For Everyone

Nue Sam — Nonyezi

The Morning After — Look At You Now

