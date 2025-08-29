Black Motion and Thandiswa Mazwai among the most nominated artists for the SAMA31

Black Motion received four nominations, while Thandiswa Mazwai received three.
The South African Afro-house music duo Black Motion received the most nominations for the 2025 South African Music Awards (SAMA), followed by Thandiswa Mazwai.
The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) announced the nominees on Thursday in Gauteng. Twenty-five categories were revealed, with a further five to be announced in September.
Kelvin Momo also secured three nominations, with two of his albums nominated in the same category, Best Amapiano Album. The same applies to Sjava, whose albums, Isibuko (Deluxe) and Kanyezi (Live), are nominated in the Best Afro Pop Album category.
Unati Gwija, SAMA spokesperson, said the nominations for the 31st annual awards, which will be held in November, form a symphony of South African sound – a playlist that celebrates not only genres but the journeys behind them.
“It is the wisdom of age meeting the exuberance of youth, as emerging voices and established icons go head-to-head across categories. From amapiano trailblazers to jazz virtuosos, gospel powerhouses to hip hop poets, we are living through a golden era where boundaries blur and music reigns supreme.”
The 2025 SAMAs will be held under the theme Less Noise. More Music.
“With the nominations now public, fans, artists, and industry insiders are turning up the volume in anticipation of music’s biggest night in Mzansi, when careers will be crowned, milestones will be marked, and South Africa’s sonic landscape will once again take centre stage.”
Here are the SAMA31 nominees:
Rest of Africa Award
- Ayra Starr — The Year I Turned 21
- Bensoul — The Party & After Party
- Wizkid — Morayo
- Tems — Born in the Wild
- Fireboy DML — Adedamola
Remix of the Year
- TitoM — Tshwala Bam
- Woodblock DJs — Skuta Baba
- Jnr SA — Mngani
- Tycoon — Iza Mawala
- Mpho.Wav — Hlala
Best Traditional Music Album
- Keitumetse Mangate — O Molele
- MmaAusi Lekoma — Mmakgodu
- Makhadzi — Miracle Child (Deluxe)
- Sabu Jiyana — Kwanomthandazo
- Pleasure Tsa Manyalo — Bakokota (EP)
Best Traditional Faith Music Album
- Betusile Mcinga — Uyingqaba Yam (Jehovah Nissi)
- Tebogo David Maponya — The Journey (Part 1)
- Malusi Mbokazi — The Full Circle Revival
- Rofhiwa Manyaga — Rofhiwa Dzina
- Ayanda Ntanzi — According to Grace: A One-Man Show
Best Rock Album
- Bloumoord — Vir Mekaar
- MaxX & Love — These Blues Might Get You Too
- Prime Circle — The World We Know
- The Man Motels — Old Wounds
- The Morning After — Look at You Now
Best Reggae Album
- Black Dillinger — The Legacy
- Don Dada — The Heart & The Mind
- Dimahr — Flaws in Frame
- LUWE DA LION — After All Botanist
- Mr Lamington — Area Code
Best R&B/Soul Album
- Mikhalé Jones — Too Many Promises
- Elaine — Stone Cold Heart
- Filah Lah Lah — On Air
- Clxrity — It’s Clear To See
- The Big Hash — Heartbreak Hotel (Deluxe)
Best Produced Music Video
- Soa Mattrix — Umbuzo
- Mthandeni SK ft. MaWhoo — Gucci (Official Music Video)
- TitoM & Yuppe — Tshwala Bam (Remix)
- Blxckie — South
- Shekhinah ft. Moliy — Risk
Best Produced Album
- Zamajobe Sithole — UMI
- Black Motion — The Cradle of Art
- Thandiswa Mazwai — Sankofa
- Qü — Reprise on 2nd Avenue
- Linda Sikhakhane — iLadi
Best Maskandi Album
- Umafikizolo — Ngathi Nguye
- Phuzekhemisi — iPolitiki
- Khuzani — Angidlali Nezingane
- Ntencane — Alingeni
- Imithente — Amathambo Kagogo
Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album
- Pietman Geldenhuys — Vaalsand
- Ampie — NiemandSland
- Spoegwolf — Eindbestemming
- Neil Sandilands — Land & Sand
- Majo Rademeyer — Geraamtes
Best Jazz Album
- Nduduzo Makhathini — uNomkhubulwane
- Nick Ford — Terra Solus
- Nomfundo Xaluva — Ndilapha
- Peter Auret — Hope Dies Last
- Ncesh Nonxishi — Apho Kungenje
Best Hip Hop Album
- Blxckie — See U Soon Delux
- Tony Dayimane — Red October: Induction
- Loatinover Pounds — Pray 4 Pitori
- Sizwe Alakine — Audio 2D; Dear Darkie
- 25K — Loyal To The Plug: The Life
Best Gqom Album
- Mr Thela — Tronics Land 3
- DJ Lag — The Rebellion
- Goldmax — Play At Your Own Risk
- DJ Sandiso — NANDE 3.0
- Lelowhatsgood — Next Level
Best Engineered Album
- Black Motion — The Cradle of Art
- Thandiswa Mazwai — Sankofa
- Sjava — Isibuko (Deluxe)
- Keenan Meyer — Reawakening
- Jeremy Loops — Feathers & Stone
Best Dance Album
- Black Motion — The Cradle Of Art
- Dlala Thukzin — FINALLY FAMOUS TOO
- MÖRDA — Cr4zy!!..
- Shimza — Dreaming
- Caiiro — Caiiro
Best Contemporary Faith Music Album
- Jabu Hlongwane — Crosspower Experience 4
- Takie Ndou — The Glory
- SbuNoah — Heavenly Psalms Level 2
- Nontokozo Mkhize — Lindwe
- Mangaliso — Living Word
Best Collaboration
- Kelvin Momo & Thatohatsi Kelvin — Waze Wamuhle
- Black Motion & Thabo Roy Mabogwane — Takala
- Kususa & Joshua Sihle Sokweba — Ematshwaleni
- Matt Davies & Matthew Kyle Davies — Stay With Me
- Mas Musiq, Lawd Weez & DJ Maphorisa ft TO Starquality — Mas Musiq
Best Classical/Instrumental Album
- John Lundun — In The Morning
- Christopher Vale, Eugene Joubert & Franco Prinsloo — By Alle Skone Dinge
- Derek Gripper — Ballaké Sissoko & Derek Gripper
- Franco Prinsloo & Vox Chamber Choir — A Season in Paradise
- Pascal Righini — Awake for 22 Hours
Best African Indigenous Faith Album
- Kago Molefe — Re Kgoletsa Magodimong
- JTG Gospel Choir — Morena Re Ya Leboga
- Thapelo Mosia — Busa Jeso
- Zanele J. Naledi — Ikutana
- Brown Mosiapoa — Nkapese Ka Maatla
Best Alternative Album
- Yoav & Jabulile Majola — Unyazi
- Zádok — Perspective: Black
- Francis Soal — Hindsight 2020
- Th&o. — Emilotheni
- Spoegwolf — Berge
Best Afro Pop Album
- Nomfundo Moh — Twenty Four
- Malik — Malik
- Sjava — Isibuko (Deluxe)
- Sjava — Inkanyezi (Live)
- Dalom Kids — Collaborations With Friends
Best Amapiano Album
- Vigro Deep — Your Piano Is Not My Piano
- Kelvin Momo — Sewe
- Kelvin Momo — Ntsako
- Mellow & Sleazy — Midnight in Sunnyside 3
- Zee Nxumalo — Inja Ye Game
Best African Adult Contemporary Album
- Zama Jobe — UMI
- Thandiswa Mzwai — Sankofa
- Zoe Modiga — Nomthandazo
- Ndu Shezi — Isibusiso Sami
- Mthuthu — Indumiso YabeNguni
Best Adult Contemporary Album
- Just6Official — uKhisimuzi: An African Christmas
- Melanie Scholtz — Seven
- Tony Drake — Room For Everyone
- Nue Sam — Nonyezi
- The Morning After — Look At You Now
