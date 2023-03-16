Ronaldo’s partner Georgina speaks out after the passing of their newborn

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Possibly one of the most famous wives and girlfriends (WAGS) of sports stars of this generation, Georgina Rodriguez, who is the partner of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, is on TV again as her Netflix reality show is back for a second season.

Georgina’s show, simply titled I am Georgina follows her luxurious life, her modelling and influencing career, and now rising five kids with her superstar football player.

The first season was successful and in the second season, the star will be looking back to the heartbreaking moment when she lost one of her twins, a baby boy during birth.

Georgina was pregnant with twins and last year, gave birth to their surviving daughter, Bella Esmeralda in April 2022.

A year on

Almost a year later, viewers and fans will get an honest reflection from the mother.

A trailer was released this week, and this is the first time she is speaking about it. You see an emotional Georgina reflecting on the aftermath of the tragic loss.

With flashing cameras in the background, she says: “No really knows. This year I had the best and worst year of my life and life is hard. Life goes on. I have reason to move on and be strong“.

The 29-year-old says her long-time partner, Ronaldo had been by her side throughout their ordeal as they attempt to get to some normalcy.

“Cris really encourage me to continue my agenda. He said: ‘Gio, get on with life. It will do you good’.”

She adds her priority is her family and she is “so happy and thankful”.

WATCH: Georgina Rodriguez speaks out after the loss of their newborn

The couple shares a daughter, five-year-old Alana. Ronaldo has two kids previously, 12-year-old Cristiano Junior and five-year-old twins Eva and Matteo.

The family moved to Saudi Arabia in January after Ronaldo left Manchester United for Al Nassr.

Sharing to her 49 million followers on Instagram Georgina and the family appear to having a good time in the very strict religious Muslim country.

Celebrating her birthday in late January, she posted a picture with the entire family, writing: “29 years completed surrounded by people and little people I love with all my heart. Immensely grateful to God for everything. Thank you all for having spent a little of your time congratulating me and sending me so much love”.

I am Georgina will premiere on Netflix on 24 March.