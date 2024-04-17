TV

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

17 Apr 2024

05:53 pm

‘I feel very sorry for her’: Musa Mseleku on abuse received by actress after fifth wife rumours

'Umkhokha' actress Ntokozo ‘Goldivah’ Mzulwini was made to seem like polygamist Musa Mseleku’s fifth wife.

Mseleku's-fifth wife

Musa Mseleku and his wives. Umkhokha actress Ntokozo ‘Goldivah’ Mzulwinisitting next to Musa was said to be his fifth wife. Picture: mzansimagic/Instagram

A marketing strategy by the creators of Uthando Nes’thembu was a bit too believable as fans were certain that the latest episode of the polygamous reality TV show had a new addition to Musa Mseleku’s wives.

The 12th episode of Uthando Nes’thembu saw Mseleku tell his wives that there will be new rules in the marriage, with MaCele questioning Lwandle and Mpumelelo’s spirituality. But viewers were more interested in the supposed new addition of Umkhokha actress Ntokozo ‘Goldivah’ Mzulwini.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the show’s main character said Goldivah’s inclusion was an idea by the channel.

“Mzansi Magic has always been so creative in promoting their shows. In their wisdom they realised that the story of wife number five as far, as I am concerned … is a big story,” he said.

“I have no issues with Ntokozo Mzulwini but it was the first time I met her when she visited my homestead for that shoot,” he told TimesLIVE.

“I have never expressed intentions to take her as a wife and I feel very sorry for her for what she went through on social media.”

Mseleku said the abuse aimed at Goldivah will make her stronger.

“It is good because it’s preparing her mentally to be strong. But I am also amazed by women who are saying please take us as number six. That should tell you that not all women are entirely against polygamy.”

ALSO READ: ‘Izingane Zesthembu’ creator Portia Hlubi sheds light on Mzansi’s reality TV landscape

Season 7 of Uthando Nes’thembu

The show is in its seventh season, which returned to screens in late January.

The season sees Mseleku’s wives wrangle their children and trying to lead them on the right path, based on their own personal beliefs.

MaCele is at odds with her husband over how he chooses to raise and lead his sons and is trying to free them from his “clutches”. MaYeni is left shook by Mpumelelo’s decisions and way of life. MaKhumalo is trying her best to help Mpilo become an independent young woman.

MaNgwabe is pleasantly surprised by her daughter’s initiative to join and start a journey of purity, and MaKhumalo lends a helping hand.

Uthando Nes’thembu‘s growth has birthed a spin-off that is driven by Mseleku’s offspring simply titled, Izingane zeS’thembu.

NOW READ: ‘I want to be an example’ – Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye bags reality TV show

