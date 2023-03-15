This is how much it will cost to see Black Coffee at Madison Square Garden

Sandisiwe Mbhele

International DJ Black Coffee is gearing up for possibly one of the greatest moments in his career.

He announced last week that one of his dreams has come true and become reality. Black Coffee will headline at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

First tickets sales

Announcing the exciting news, Black Coffee wrote: “It’s always been one of my biggest dreams to take this music and sound to the highest level possible and to expose it to the largest audience imaginable and so I’ve dreamt of my @thegarden debut for many years — it’s finally a reality! Years of dreaming coming to you this October 7th, NYC [New York City] wait until you see what we’ve been planning”.

The Grammy award-winning DJ has performed at sold-out shows across the globe, however, the status of Madison Square is unmatched and iconic.

Artists, comedians, and sports events have taken place at Madison Square Garden.

Stars such as our very own local star Trevor Noah have graced the stage, he did so in 2019, including African Giant himself Burna Boy. His show sold out, with just over 20 000 tickets sold for his performance last year.

Burna Boy is amongst the only artists who have sold out at the garden, he joins a list which includes Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Adele, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey.

Black Coffee hopes he could match this feat.

He announced on Wednesday that American Express account holders have exclusive access to tickets from now until Thursday, 16 March.

The ticket prices start at $54.84 approximately R1 000 and go as high as $102.79, approximately R1

874.13.

Ibiza

Last month, Black Coffee announced that he will be returning to Ibiza, Spain, for the sixth year in a row. The island has become synonymous with amazing electronic music shows and is the destination to be during the European summer.

Black Coffee will be performing his residency at the number one voted club in the world, Hï Ibiza this coming May.

He said: “It’s going on six years since my first night at @hiibizaofficial and each season is better than the last… counting down the months until our return to the number one club in the world!”