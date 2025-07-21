Gigaba set for PhD after airing of ex-wife’s explosive tell-all episode on ‘Untied’

UJ is also expected to confer a PhD on fellow politician Mmusi Maimane during the graduation ceremony.

Malusi Gigaba at his graduation ceremony. He was conferred with a PhD from the University of Johannesburg Picture: @go2uj/X

Just a week after his ex-wife Norma Mngoma’s explosive episode was screened on Showmax’s Untied, Member of Parliament Malusi Gigaba was announced as among the 2 163 graduates at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) winter graduation ceremony.

The institution’s graduation ceremony is being held between 16-31 July, and Gigaba will be conferred with a PhD.

Gigaba holds a Bachelor of Pedagogics in Education from the University of Durban-Westville, where he studied from 1989 to 1990. He obtained a Master of Arts Degree in Social Policy from the same university from 1992 to 1994.

He currently serves as the co-chair of the joint standing committee on defence.

These ceremonies are specifically for candidates who met the graduation requirements between 1 January and 31 March, 2025.

The ceremonies will take place at the UJ Auditorium on the Auckland Park Kingsway Campus. UJ is also expected to confer a PhD on fellow politician Mmusi Maimane during the graduation ceremony.

ALSO READ: Gigaba’s ex-wife on leaked sex video: ‘We were blackmailed for almost six months’

Norma on marriage to Gigaba

Mngoma features on the fourth episode of Untied, a talk show series that unpacks the complex world of divorce through the stories of famous women who have lived it.

Untied is hosted by Relebogile Mabotja.

Gigaba attempted to halt the airing of the episode by taking the matter to the Johannesburg High Court; however, the court dismissed the bid last week, allowing Showmax to broadcast it.

In the episode, Mngoma reflects on their relationship, detailing how it began and how it eventually came to an end.

In 2014, after Gigaba’s marriage to his ex-wife was finalised, the ANC member and Mngoma tied the knot.

Mngoma said the wedding, held at the Durban Botanic Gardens, cost about R6 million to R7 million.

She said the wedding and marriage didn’t stop Gigaba’s alleged mistresses from hassling her. According to Mngoma, it reached the point where Gigaba was allegedly being blackmailed by some of the women.

“Others, they wanted him to cancel the wedding. ‘Then I’m gonna tell your wife this and that,’ it was just a lot. He made me believe that these things were not true and not existing.”

Mngoma alleged that during this time, Gigaba was more focused on keeping a “clean” public image of the couple.

“In the beginning, he never paid so much attention to fixing things in the house. He was more of how the public sees him… and then he’s posting me,” she said.

Mngoma alleged that Gigaba would make up excuses not to attend therapy sessions he initiated. She recalled that at one point, Gigaba accused a therapist, who is white, of being racist.

“Or sometimes he will say ‘no, the therapist is DA’. He used to have a reason why he’s not continuing, and I will find another one,” Mngoma said.

“He was more focused on fixing the [public] image… us, the Gigabytes. And then he’s posting me writing long captions, and people are clapping for him, how much he loves so loud.”

NOW READ: ‘It’s important for women to have these conversations’: Sonia opens up about marriage to Matthew Booth