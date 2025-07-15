Gigaba’s ex-wife on leaked sex video: ‘We were blackmailed for almost six months’

Gigaba attempted to halt the airing of the episode by taking the matter to the Johannesburg High Court; however, the court dismissed the application.

Norma Mngoma’s episode on Untied has finally been aired after Malusi Gigaba tried to halt it. Picture: Supplied

The ex-wife of Malusi Gigaba, Norma Mngoma, has given insight into the 2018 leaked video of the politician’s private sex video

“We were blackmailed, I think [for] almost six months. They were demanding like money, I think it started from a million,” said Mngoma in the latest episode of Untied on Showmax.

Mngoma shared how the figure decreased from the initial one million to approximately R800,000.

“He was negotiating with some comrades about it. But for me, I didn’t know what was this video until the person called me because he [Gigaba] didn’t tell me that time,” she said.

She alleged that the person blackmailing them had first blackmailed her over the video, prompting her to speak to Gigaba about it.

“He acted like it’s our video, but we’ve never done a video [sex tape] together. And all along, he was acting like [it was] a video of us. He knew very well that it was a video of himself alone. So he lied until the day the video was leaked,” she said.

Mngoma said she felt sorry for Gigaba when she found out that he was trending on a pornographic website.

“I knew one day this obsession of him and the nudes…so he will use those pictures, he will put them there in his iPad, and then he will open the porn while he is sitting there doing his work.”

Norma Mngoma speaks

Mngoma features on the fourth episode of Untied, a talk show series that unpacks the complex world of divorce through the stories of famous women who have lived it.

Untied is hosted by Relebogile Mabotja.

Gigaba attempted to halt the airing of the episode by taking the matter to the Johannesburg High Court; however, the court dismissed the matter last week, allowing Showmax to broadcast it.

In the episode, Mngoma reflects on their relationship, detailing how it began and how it eventually came to an end.

The 50-year-old Mngoma said she first met Gigaba at an event, where the politician sent one of his bodyguards to ask for her number.

“I was like, why? He must come here. He must ask [for] my number himself because for me, if you want something you must go get it yourself. And then he came, I gave him the number,” she said.

The IT specialist said she was attracted to Gigaba’s dark skin tone, his attire in a suit, and that he spoke isiZulu. She stated that she wasn’t aware that Gigaba was a public figure.

Mngoma said that when they started dating, she received messages from Gigaba’s wife at the time, who was separated from the politician as they were going through a divorce.

She also said she received a slew of messages from other girls on social media, telling her about Gigaba’s alleged true nature.

“He was like, ‘No, they’re jealous’. I felt like that as well, I felt like they are jealous,” said Mngoma, chuckling.

Marriage

In 2014, after Gigaba’s marriage to his ex-wife was finalised, the ANC member and Mngoma tied the knot.

Mngoma said the wedding, held at the Durban Botanic Gardens, cost about R6 million to R7 million.

She said the wedding and marriage didn’t stop Gigaba’s alleged mistresses from hassling her. According to Mngoma, it reached a point where Gigaba was allegedly blackmailed by some of the women.

“Others, they wanted him to cancel the wedding. ‘Then I’m gonna tell your wife this and that,’ it was just a lot. He made me believe that these things were not true and not existing.”

Mngoma alleges that during this time, Gigaba was more focused on keeping a ‘clean’ public image of the couple.

“In the beginning, he never paid so much attention to fixing things in the house. He was more of, how the public sees him…and then he’s posting me,” she shared.

‘The therapist is DA’

After years of being contacted by Gigaba’s alleged girlfriends, Mngoma said she took the initiative to do her investigation about the politician’s alleged infidelity.

“I started checking his phone because when someone sent me a message, I wouldn’t go to him like I used to before,” she said.

To put her at ease, Mngoma said the member of parliament would recommend therapy.

“And how this therapy will happen, maybe he will attend it two or three times. So we will go, and when we are there at the therapy, he’s acting like it’s his weakness, he doesn’t know how it happens. The third time he doesn’t wanna go; he says ‘no’, the therapist is personal,” said Mngoma.

Mngoma alleges that Gigaba would make up excuses not to attend therapy sessions he initiated. She recalled that at one point, Gigaba accused a therapist, who happens to be white, of being racist.

“Or sometimes he will say ‘no, the therapist is DA [Democratic Alliance]’. He used to have a reason why he’s not continuing, and I will find another one,” Mngoma explained.

“He was more focused on fixing the [public] image…us, the Gigabytes. And then he’s posting me writing long captions, and people are clapping for him, how much he loves so loud.”

Mngoma said she didn’t stay with Gigaba because she wanted his money.

“When he met me, I had my own cars, I had my big house — I had a standalone in Bryanston.”

“I wanted our marriage to work.”

The pair has two sons. Their divorce was finalised in 2021 and

