Gloria Bosman memorial service details released

Celebrated jazz musician Gloria Bosman’s memorial service details have been released by the family on Thursday afternoon.

Bosman died aged 50 years old this week after succumbing to a short illness. Her music was described as jazz, Afro-rock, African soul and gospel.

She was born and raised in Soweto and her memorial service will take place at her birthplace.

Gloria Bosman’s memorial service

Bosman’s memorial service venue will be the iconic Soweto Threate on Friday, 17 March.

The service will start at 3pm and it will be live-streamed. To view the streaming link, click here.

Bosman has won two South African Music Awards (Samas) and had eleven nominations and two Kora nominations. The Kora Awards are described as celebrating pan-African artists.

Her first album was released in 2001, Tranquillity, which earned her the award for Best Newcomer as well as receiving nominations for Best Contemporary Jazz Album and Best Female Artist at the 2001 Samas.

Music industry reeling

South Africa’s music industry has lost three years in a space of a month. In February, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes was gunned down in Durban, last week Costa Titch collapsed on stage at Ultra and now jazz artist Bosman suddenly passed.

Costa Titch’s memorial service was supposed to take place on Thursday, however, it was postponed as his team wanted to give his fans more time to plan their attendance.

Bosman has performed across the world, including countries such as England, France, Finland, Amsterdam, Australia, Angola, Nigeria, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Swaziland, Botswana and even a tour in South America.

In February, Bosman was named the newest member to join the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) board of directors. It was widely reported that the jazz artist’s appointment was to drive female inclusion within the board and the music industry in general.

A new date for the Costa Titch’s memorial service will be announced by the family and where it will be held. It is also expected the service will be live-streamed as well.