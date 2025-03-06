‘Handré has been by my side through it all’: Marise Pollard celebrates 30th birthday

Marise said the past decade has shaped her into the person she is today.

Marise Pollard, wife of Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard, recently celebrated her 30th birthday with close friends and family.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Marise expressed gratitude to Handré for the life they have built.

“Handré, you’ve been by my side through it all, and I can’t thank God enough for giving me you. We’ve travelled the world, lived in three different countries, created memories beyond our wildest dreams, and built a life that’s even better than we could have ever imagined.

“My love, I can’t help but say thank you to you — your heart is my home,” she wrote.

Marise Pollard: ‘Grateful for everything this decade has brought’

Reflecting on turning 30, Marise shared how the past 10 years have shaped her into the person she is today.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for everything this decade has brought into my life. It has shaped me into the happiest, most secure, and content version of myself.”

She also paid tribute to their son, Hunter, who was born in April last year, saying his arrival transformed their lives.

“We’ve been blessed with the most perfect little boy. Hunter, you have changed me in the best way possible. The moment you arrived, every part of our life became even better.”

Marise and Handré have been together for more than seven years. They tied the knot in 2017 at the Cavalli Estate in the Cape Winelands.

When celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary last December, Handré said they’ve had the most amazing years of their lives together.

He added: “Over the last 12 months, the strength, courage, and love in your heart have been at the centre of our little family. I love you more than you will ever know. And as always, I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us. Love you, baba.”

