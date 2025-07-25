‘He was a true legend’: Tributes pour in for WWE icon Hulk Hogan

The legendary wrestler passed away on Thursday at the age of 71.
Tributes are continuing to pour in for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) icon Hulk Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea.
The legendary wrestler reportedly passed away on Thursday at the age of 71 after suffering a cardiac arrest.
WWE co-founder Vince McMahon described Hogan as the greatest WWE superstar of all time.
“He was loved and admired around the world. He was a trailblazer – the first performer to transition from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon.
“His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled and made him the consummate performer. He gave everything he had to the audience, whom he appreciated, respected, and loved,” he added.
Tributes pour in for Hulk Hogan
WWE fans and stars have since shared their tributes on social media, paying their respects to the legend.
WWE superstar Kane said he was a true legend.
“Hulk Hogan was a true legend. I was fortunate to work with him a couple of times, including this memorable one. It was easy to do a Hulkster impersonation when, like millions of guys my age, I’d practised it in the mirror a thousand times growing up.”
Here are more reactions from X, formerly Twitter.
