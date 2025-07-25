Netflix collaborates with Gauteng Film Commission and the KZN Tourism and Film Authority in the upskilling of young creatives

Young people will be selected to gain this valuable experience in key below-the-line roles.

Netflix is collaborating with the Gauteng Film Commission and the KZN Tourism and Film Authority in the upskilling of young creatives.

The lack of skills development or exposure to the film industry is often bemoaned because many creatives remain unemployed due to the scarcity of opportunities.

To compete at the highest level in the film and TV industry, one needs to be upskilled and gain experience.

In a novel collaboration, video streaming platform Netflix has partnered with government institutions —the Gauteng Film Commission (GFC) and the KZN Tourism and Film Authority — in a bid to upskill a select group of creatives.

The collaboration will happen through the on-the-job training initiative, ScreenCraft Pathway programme.

The programme is designed to offer emerging creative professionals in South Africa a paid, immersive and hands-on experience through a variety of Netflix production partners.

30 rising stars will be selected to gain this valuable experience in key below-the-line (BTL) roles across development, pre-production, production, and post-production.

The 30 will be selected through a public open application on a website yet to be announced, as well as nominations from the KZN Tourism and Film Authority and the Gauteng Film Commission.

Investing in local storytellers and creatives

Netflix director of public policy in Sub-Saharan Africa, Shola Sanni, said the programme displays the streaming platform’s intention to invest in local storytellers and creatives.

“This initiative is not only a win for our members, but also for us at Netflix because this will help grow the talent pipeline so we can continue to entertain the world and bring more of the amazing local stories our members love.

“We’re especially grateful for our programme partners, the Gauteng Film Commission, the KZN Film and Tourism Authority and the amazing production companies we work with, who’ve come on board to lend their expertise to train emerging creatives and boost their careers with income-earning skills.”

“By fostering partnerships and creating inclusive opportunities through the ScreenCraft Pathway programme, we will be empowering young professionals to thrive in the competitive creative economy,” said the GFC’s CEO, Keitumetse Lebaka.

Interim CEO of the KZN Tourism and Film Authority, Sibusiso Gumbi, said part of their mandate and central to the province’s film industry transformation agenda is upskilling of young people.

“Through this, KZN Tourism and Film is also responding directly to South Africa and KwaZulu Natal’s high unemployment rate, [which is] affecting the youth. This programme, therefore, is the perfect fit to our objectives, and this partnership will add much-needed value,” Gumbi said.

In 2024, Netflix launched an on-the-job training pilot initiative, supporting 13 candidates from the Netflix Creative Equity Scholarship Fund (CESF).

That pilot project highlighted the value of economically empowering career pathways, directly aligning with South Africa’s national goals of job creation, youth employment, and skills development.

