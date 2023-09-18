‘He was afraid of Amabutho,’ − social media reacts to Rasta’s paintings of Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Contrary to his usual paintings, Rasta presented three good paintings of the late IFP founder as he was laid to rest at the weekend.

Visual artist surrounded by Amabutho at the funeral of Mangosuthu Buthelezi at the weekend. Picture: Rasta the artist/Facebook

Celebrity painter Rasta’s fine depiction of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi this past weekend has been lauded, with most insinuating that the artist was intimidated by the Zulu Regiment known Amabutho.

Buthelezi was laid to rest on Saturday, 16 September, in a lengthy funeral service at KwaPhindangene royal residence in Ulundi, Kwa-Zulu-Natal.

As with any other burial of a public figure, Rasta was present to depict the deceased. But the artist has built somewhat of a trademark in creating caricatures of people, than properly depicting them.

Buthelezi died last week at the age of 95.

Rasta’s work

Maybe as a sign of the longevity of Buthelezi’s life, Rasta made three paintings of the politician one of a younger looking Buthelezi, and two others showing him in his elderly years.

Real name Lebani Sirejenje, Rasta was commended for his work while others called-out his inconsistency.

“But wena Lasta you make sure you do better when it comes to KZN people and don’t respect other provinces,” wrote Nkosekhaya Velem on Twitter.

But Wena Lasta you make sure you do better when it comes to KZN people and don't respect other provinces 🙆🏿‍♂️ September 15, 2023

ALSO READ: WATCH: Zulu Nation gathers to bid farewell to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Rasta can draw he just check ukuthi who are you. When it comes to KZN he does it best — Farm Boy 🐂🐂 (@xolani_peace) September 15, 2023

Amabutho

With hundreds of Zulu regiments present, it seemed the South African-based visual artist from Zimbabwe was intimidated by Amabutho to depict the late founder and president of the Inkatha Freedom Party in the best way possible.

Amabutho came out in their numbers as they prepared to bid Buthelezi farewell, with the streets surrounding the Icobolethu mortuary buzzing with singing and chanting by Zulu regiments, who fetched Buthelezi’s remains on Friday and accompanied him home.

Speaking to the media before the funeral, the acting chief of the Buthelezi clan Mpikayise Biyela said the Zulu regiments will have an important role to play at Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s funeral on Saturday.

“They will take his body and hand it over to the military and the regiments will do their final salutation to him.”

NOW READ: Theater legend Bheki Mkhwane speaks about Nikiwe, industry politics, and 38 years of acting