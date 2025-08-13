‘Her impact is still felt’: Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule’s husband remembers her a year after her passing

Mbokazi-Nkambule succumbed to lung cancer last year.

Bishop Mpendulo Brian Nkambule has paid tribute to his late wife, gospel music awards pioneer Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, exactly a year after she died.

Mbokazi-Nkambule died on 12 August 2024 at Parklands Hospital in Durban after battling lung cancer.

Family honours the memory of Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday to pay tribute to his late wife, Bishop Nkambule said her impact is still felt.

“It was on this day, 12 August 2024, when my beautiful wife Zanele Mbokazi transitioned to glory. The memory of the righteous is blessed.

“Her impact is still felt. Her voice is not silenced even in her absence. The children and I are still living in the goodness of God. Keep resting, my love… We are not sad, but we are in pain,” he wrote.

Her daughter, Yolanda Myeza, also shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram stories:

“A year later and nothing makes sense without you here. You are in every thought I have, every decision I make. You will forever be part of my tapestry.”

The 52-year-old was widely known for her work as a Ukhozi FM radio host and as the founder of the Crown Gospel Music Awards.

In a statement last year, Ukhozi FM business manager Sbongi Ngcobo said Mbokazi-Nkambule’s enthusiasm touched hearts and transformed lives.

“Throughout her tenure, Zanele was an integral part of the Ukhozi FM family, spreading love, hope, and inspiration to countless listeners through her uplifting gospel show.

“Her passion for sharing the message of faith and her infectious enthusiasm touched hearts and transformed lives,” Ngcobo said.

Crown Gospel Music Awards: The legacy continues

This year, the Crown Gospel Music Awards will continue to celebrate Mbokazi’s legacy as the prestigious event marks its 18th edition.

The 18th Crown Gospel Music Awards will be held on 23 November, with more details yet to be announced.

